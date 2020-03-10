Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.: Weekend Unlimited Closes 2nd Tranche of Financing and Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS2)(OTCQB:WKULF) is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced financing and changes to its board and leadership positions.

Pursuant to the press release of February 11, 2020 the Company is pleased to announce that it has closed the 2nd tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") and issued an additional 629,300 Units at a price of CDN $0.125 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share for $0.17 for a period of 2 years from the issue date.

The warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby in the event the shares trade at or above a 10-day VWAP of $0.35 the holder may accelerate the expiry date upon 30 days' notice. All of the securities issuable in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after date of issuance.

Weekend has raised an aggregate total of CDN $ 1,180,000 through the offering. Commissions related to the financing of $2,349 and 18,792 warrants have been paid and granted respectively.

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. David Parchomchuk has been named to the Board of Directors. "Dave is a welcome addition to the Board, his expertise in e-commerce and business operations will benefit the Company tremendously at this stage of its growth," said Mr. Chris Backus, President and CEO. Additionally, the Company announces that Mr. Charlie Lamb has resigned as a director and officer of the Company.

David Parchomchuk has over 20 years of experience in management consulting, banking systems, and e-commerce startups with a deep understanding of operations and technical systems. He has a proven track record in roles which bridge the gap between business objectives and their implementation. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Computing Science from Simon Fraser University

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis and CBD wellness company. We are developing and launching premium cannabis and CBD brands to deliver life's highs - any- time, anywhere. Our CBD products are available online and at a retailer near you. Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define cannabis and

CBD. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

