Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the below observation status: ISIN Navn DK0060052843 BoStad B Bostad A/S is given observation status as CL Denmark ApS has informed the company that steps are expected to be taken to implement a compulsory redemption at a price of DKK 2.35 per B share. According to rule 2.7 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. We refer to the company's announcement of 9 March 2020. For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=761493