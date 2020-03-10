PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI) announced it is adding TETRA signal quality measurement capabilities to its scanning receivers and automated PCTEL Public Safety Network Testing Solution. PCTEL's test and measurement solutions efficiently verify in-building and outdoor coverage for critical communications networks worldwide.

"PCTEL's testing solutions will make it easier to confirm TETRA coverage for public safety communications, critical infrastructure, and business critical operations,"said Rishi Bharadwaj, PCTEL's Chief Operating Officer. "We are excited to support connectivity for emergency personnel globally with our award-winning public safety network testing solution," added Bharadwaj.

PCTEL's scanning receivers simultaneously measure signal coverage and quality across multiple cellular, TETRA, DMR, and P25 networks for convenient indoor and outdoor testing. The public safety network testing solution combines an IBflex scanning receiver with PCTEL's tablet-based SeeHawk Touch software in an easy-to-use, portable kit. It provides instant pass/fail results reports that comply with the International Fire Code (IFC) and automatically generates printable reports within minutes.

PCTEL will showcase its test and measurement and antenna solutions for Critical Communications at BAPCO, booth A2 in Coventry in the United Kingdom on March 10-11.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL, and IBflex and SeeHawk are registered trademarks of PCTEL, Inc. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. 2020 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

