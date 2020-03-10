Euromoney TRADEDATA releases Symphony app, adding to its workflow product suite and furthering its strategic partnership with ipushpull

LONDON, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Euromoney TRADEDATA is pleased to announce the release of its first reference data application that can be deployed into the Symphony secure team collaboration environment, in the second deliverable from its strategic partnership with ipushpull, the powerful data sharing and workflow platform.

The application will provide licensed Symphony users on demand access to Euromoney TRADEDATA's reference data sets. Enabling secure data transfer between internal and external counterparties, to resolve trade-processing, including incorrect or missing trade data, pre-trade risk, clearing, settlement and regulatory reporting issues.

Commenting on the announcement, Mark Woolfenden, Managing Director of Euromoney TRADEDATA, said, "The release of our first Symphony application endorses our strategy of providing embedded, on demand workflow functionality to clients accessing our reference data. Community messaging solutions are a perfect medium for requesting and retrieving unique data sets as part of rapidly developing workflow technologies." He added, "We also look forward to working with ipushpull to develop a clutch of bots, to further enhance our customers' experience in using our data services."

Matthew Cheung, CEO of ipushpull, said, "We are very pleased to be working with Euromoney TRADEDATA, who are using ipushpull to dramatically improve workflow efficiency for their clients. Through a single connection to ipushpull, Euromoney TRADEDATA is now able to deliver live and on demand data into Symphony, as an App and as a chatbot, and direct into client-side Excel." Adding, "Our rapid delivery provides both a fast time to market and a new way for Euromoney TRADEDATA to monetise their data."

About Euromoney TRADEDATA

Euromoney TRADEDATA provides an aggregation service for the global exchange traded derivatives. Recognised as specialists and innovators in the F&O market, the up to date data we provide is essential for accurate and timely settlement of trades without the additional overheads of collating, validating and maintaining in-house data.

Information about Euromoney TRADEDATA: www.euromoneytradedata.com

About ipushpull

ipushpull is transforming data-driven workflows and improving efficiency across capital markets with real-time data sharing and workflow automation. The Data-as-a-Service platform delivers fast time-to-market and big cost savings for data producers and services across the trade lifecycle using no-code custom applications and ipushpull's bot framework.

Information about ipushpull: www.ipushpull.com

