Lloyds Banking Group collaborates with Google Cloud

Google technology chosen for bank's public cloud transformation

SUNNYVALE, California, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced that Lloyds Banking Group, the UK-based financial institution that serves 26 million customers, will collaborate with Google Cloud to help drive its digital evolution and overall cloud transformation program.

As part of Lloyds Banking Group's commitment to invest £3 billion to transform itself for success in a digital world, this five-year strategic collaboration will see Lloyds Banking Group deploy a number of Google Cloud services to help streamline, modernise and improve the customer experience.

In addition, Google Cloud experts will collaborate with Lloyds Banking Group to enhance engineering disciplines-all in an effort to boost efficiency and offer innovative new services to the bank's retail and commercial customers.

Zaka Mian, Group Transformation Director, Lloyds Banking Group said, "As the UK's largest digital bank we have made strong progress in transforming not only our systems, but also how we work."

"The size of our digital transformation is huge and Google Cloud's capabilities will help drive this forward, increasing the pace of innovation, as well as bringing new services to our customers quickly and at scale. This collaboration gives us a strategic advantage to continue as a leader in banking technology."

"Banking customers today expect secure access to their funds, without downtime, and delivered through the modern experiences they receive in other aspects of their lives," says Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud, CEO. "We are proud to work with such a storied institution as Lloyds Banking Group, which helped to create-and continues to redefine-the next generation of financial services."

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions, along with expertise, to reinvent their business with data-powered innovation on modern computing infrastructure. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently, modernize for growth and innovate for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

About Lloyds Banking Group:

Lloyds Banking Group is the largest digital bank in the UK, with around 16 million customers actively managing their account online and ten million on mobile.

The Group is investing £3bn during the next phase of its strategy, with a strong focus on technology and people to demonstrate expertise as the UK's largest digital bank.

