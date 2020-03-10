G5 Entertainment has been named as one of Europe's fastest growing companies for the fourth consecutive year, according to the Financial Times FT1000 2020 report.

The report, published by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista, one of the world's leading statistics portals, lists the companies in 31 European countries that have achieved the highest annual growth rates in revenue between 2015 and 2018.

"It's a privilege to once again make it into the FT1000 list and be recognized for the tremendous growth we have achieved over the years," said Vlad Suglobov, CEO of G5 Entertainment.

"G5 was included in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Sweden for 6 years in a row and was most recently named the 2nd best share of the decade by Placera in Sweden. These ratings highlight long-term growth and long-term value creation, something that G5 has been consistently delivering with our portfolio approach. Our games provide low-cost entertainment to millions of players, which they can enjoy in the comfort of their homes. With the increased traction of our games at the end of the last year, a promising start of this year, and five upcoming new game released in 2020, we are well-prepared to continue delivering on our strategy in the years to come."

The latest FT1000 list of Europe's fastest-growing companies is available here: https://www.ft.com/reports/europes-fastest-growing-companies

