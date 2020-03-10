Instant Messaging Software Market to be Driven by Growing Popularity of Artificial Intelligence and Connected Devices| Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Instant Messaging Software Market was valued at a significant market value over the past few years and is further expected to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast timeframe. The concept of instant messaging has blossomed as a key communication mode across millions of internet users. The corporate messaging software services are being upgraded to better solutions that are way more convenient and efficient than calls or emails. These platforms have presented scalability and have gained popularity as employees have found these platforms faster.

Drivers:

The market of instant messaging software is predominantly driven by the growing mobile messaging platforms, couple with the added features such as such as chat, video conferences, alerts, file transfers, polls, news, create a professional collaborative environment. Popular systems such as Internet Relay Chat (IRC), ICQ, and Microsoft's MSN Messenger, have altered the way human beings are communicating with peers, acquaintances, and business employees.

Restraints:

The increasing dependence on instant messaging platforms is creating a heavy burden on the underlying IM infrastructure. There are associated vulnerabilities with these messaging platforms and are likely to have enormous economic and societal repercussions. Often these platforms lack encryption capabilities as these are equipped with features that can bypass the traditional corporate firewalls. This has posed to be a major challenge for the monitoring the network inside the organizations. This software is often prone to denial-of-service (DoS) attacks and account spoofing.

Download PDF to know more details about "Global Instant Messaging Software Market" Report 2023.

Segmentations:

Based on product type, the instant messaging software market has been categorized into on-premise and cloud based. The application-based segmentation includes personal, large enterprise, and SMEs. Large enterprises are the major users of instant messaging platforms owing to the booming corporate space. The modern workplace is fundamentally collaborative, and this cooperation among employees often relies valuable communication among colleagues. Several communication tools like blogs, email, wikis, Twitter, etc. have become progressively popular and available in workplace communications.

Regional Outlook:

Based on the geographical outlook, the market of instant messaging software has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market space since the past several years and it can be attributed to the presence of a huge number of tech giants and enormous number of research and development activities undertaken by the players and other government organization. For instance, a software platform called Palm Pilot has eventually worked its way into the corporate culture of America.

Competitive Landscape:

The instant messaging software market is expected to explode over the next decade- in enterprise, home, and even "on the air". These messaging services are expected to bring people closer together and are anticipated to dramatically enhance business efficiencies and are soon expected to emerge as an indispensable part of the communication ecosystem. Some of the key players operating in the market comprises Liscio, LiveAgent, Mirrorfly, Genesys, Salesforce, Zoho, Skype, Twist, Slack, Freshchat, Nextiva, Zendesk, Flock, Quire, HelpCrunch, and Talkspirit.

Access 151 page research report with TOC on "Global Instant Messaging Software Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-instant-messaging-software-market-research-report-2019-2023

Instant messaging (IM) technology is a type of online chat that offers real-time text transmission over the Internet. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Instant Messaging Software Report by Material, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world's major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The report firstly introduced the Instant Messaging Software basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Liscio

Mirrorfly

LiveAgent

Genesys

Zoho

Salesforce

Skype

Slack

Twist

Freshchat

Zendesk

Nextiva

Flock

HelpCrunch

Quire

Talkspirit

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Cloud Based



On-Premise

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Instant Messaging Software for each application, including-

Large Enterprise



SMEs



Personal

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Smart Ticketing Market

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Systems Market

Healthcare Information Software Market

Online Learning Management System Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

Blog: https://radiantinsightsinc.blogspot.com/