Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2G9K9 ISIN: IT0005282865 Ticker-Symbol: REJA 
Tradegate
10.03.20
09:06 Uhr
57,95 Euro
+1,85
+3,30 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
REPLY SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REPLY SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,45
58,40
10:40
58,00
58,50
10:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BANCA GENERALI
BANCA GENERALI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANCA GENERALI SPA22,180-4,40 %
REPLY SPA57,95+3,30 %