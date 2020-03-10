Technavio has been monitoring the automotive HD maps market and it is poised to grow by USD 815.93 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Intel Corp., NavInfo Co. Ltd. NVIDIA Corp., The Sanborn Map Co. Inc. and TomTom International BV are some of the major market participants. Although the adoption of cloud-based HD maps will offer immense growth opportunities, data security concerns associated with HD maps and autonomous vehicles will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Adoption of cloud-based HD maps has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, data security concerns associated with HD maps and autonomous vehicles might hamper market growth.
Automotive HD Maps Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive HD Maps Market is segmented as below:
Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
Geographic segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South Africa
Automotive HD Maps Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive HD maps market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive HD Maps Market size
- Automotive HD Maps Market trends
- Automotive HD Maps Market industry analysis
This study identifies adoption of satellite imaging technology to generate HD maps as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive HD maps market growth during the next few years.
Automotive HD Maps Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive HD maps market, including some of the vendors such as Intel Corp., NavInfo Co. Ltd. NVIDIA Corp., The Sanborn Map Co. Inc. and TomTom International BV. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive HD maps market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive HD Maps Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive HD maps market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive HD maps market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the automotive HD maps market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive HD maps market vendors
