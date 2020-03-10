Although decried for lacking ambition and as an abdication of responsibility in some quarters, the climate law proposed by the European Commission may be more ambitious than it first appears, as Felicia Jackson, from the center for sustainable finance of the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London - considers here.Publication of the EU's climate law last week prompted the usual confusing mixture of responses. While some commentators described the setting of a legal target for climate neutrality by 2050 as a critical milestone, others decried a failure to increase ambition ...

