R.J. O'Brien Selects Eventus Systems for Global Market Surveillance, Real-Time Risk Monitoring Solution

CHICAGO and AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, and Austin-based Eventus Systems, Inc., a multi-award winning global trade surveillance and market risk software platform provider, today announced that RJO has selected Eventus to provide its global market surveillance and real-time risk monitoring solution. RJO conducted an extensive international search before choosing Eventus and expects its cloud deployment of the Validus platform to go live on April 1.

In addition to its major presence in the U.S., RJO has offices and clients around the world, operating in multiple regulatory jurisdictions. The Validus software platform features hundreds of pre-built surveillance procedures that clients can tailor to their own standards and to regulatory requirements. It is the only trade surveillance solution to offer both machine learning and a procedural approach in one seamless package to not only reduce false-positive alerts but also foster intelligent issue resolution.

Kathleen Clapper, RJO Senior Director and Chief Compliance Officer, said: "We take our supervision extremely seriously. We were in search of a truly flexible, dynamic platform so we can make adjustments swiftly as new market risks and regulations emerge relating to our global client base. Eventus and its Validus platform really check those boxes for us while also providing a very user-friendly, intuitive interface. The platform's impressive catalog of surveillance and risk monitoring procedures combined with unique automation tools will enable us to increase both our effectiveness and efficiency in surveillance and risk management. We expect to reduce extraneous alert noise, saving us significant time and letting us focus our attention on where it needs to be. We've also been extremely impressed with the customer service, which is paramount for us."

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We're thrilled to bring RJO onboard and look forward to addressing its critical market surveillance and risk monitoring needs globally throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. We anticipate that our workflow tools will help the firm deploy its resources most efficiently and gain important insights while meeting new surveillance and monitoring needs as they arise around the globe."

RJO Chief Risk Officer Brad Giemza said: "For RJO, Eventus solved two supervisory needs with one solution. Validus not only meets our market surveillance requirements but also enhances our ability to monitor real-time order messages in support of automated trading."

Clapper said that Eventus' comprehensive view of market risk will provide great transparency into RJO's global business. In addition, the platform's coverage of multiple asset classes and its clear focus on specific exchange rules, such as the firm's Tag 50 monitoring suite of procedures for CME Group's futures markets, is of particular interest.

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO has received the FOW International Award for Non-Bank FCM of the Year for the past four years. Wealth and Finance International Magazine named the company's private client division, RJO Futures, 2018's Most Trusted Financial Brokerage Firm. At the HFM US Quant Awards 2020, RJO won the award for Best Independent FCM - the eighth honor bestowed by the HFM Global publications on RJO and its UK affiliate. R.J. O'Brien was also the top-ranked broker in Oil Options and Structured Products in Europe in the 2019 Energy Risk Commodities Rankings.

About Eventus Systems

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serving clients globally, Eventus Systems, Inc. offers one of the leading global trade surveillance and market risk platforms. Available as a cloud-based or real-time enterprise on-premise solution, the Validus platform provides sophisticated market surveillance and financial risk capabilities, enabling clients to solve some of the most pressing regulatory challenges. Validus combines multiple technology stacks including artificial intelligence (AI) to generate the optimum number of actionable alerts across equities, equity options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Clients include Tier 1 banks, brokerages and futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms, exchanges, corporates and buy-side firms. Eventus has earned four major global recognitions in the past year for its Validus platform, including an FOW International Award for best Market Surveillance product, a Risk Technology Award for Market Surveillance Product of the Year and a Best Trade Surveillance Solution award from A-Team's RegTech Insight Awards. The firm also was one of only 19 U.S. companies to earn a spot on the global RegTech 100 list for 2020, the second consecutive year it made the list. Visit www.eventussystems.com. Follow Eventus Systems on LinkedIn and on Twitter @EventusSystems.

