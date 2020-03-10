Korean scientists have unveiled a colorless device made of silicon microwire composites. The enhanced light absorption of the cell, the researchers claim, is due to the re-absorption of light by the microwires, which also benefit from an enhanced electric field.Researchers at South Korea's Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) have developed a stretchable colorless solar cell with a claimed conversion efficiency of 8% which they say can maintain around 95% of its performance after dozens of bending tests. The device, conceived for use in buildings, vehicle glass and portable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...