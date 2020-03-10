Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CYEY ISIN: DK0060228559 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
TDC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TDC A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2020 | 12:05
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TDC A/S: TDC and DKT Holding Annual Report 2019

TDC's and DKT Holdings Annual Report 2019 are now available on TDC's website https://tdcgroup.com/da/investor-relations

The Annual Reports report on the new reporting segments which will also be applicable going forward in financial statements. A short presentation describing the changes is attached.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

TDC tickers
Reuters TDC.CO.
Bloomberg TDC DC.

Attachments

  • DKTH Annual Report 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c8dca5a2-2fbc-4db9-a846-33bb28be0609)
  • TDC AR 2019 Financial Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/15a76734-b7b0-4a0a-9bfc-c19b8696af54)
  • TDC Group Annual Report 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bd9393ec-784e-4984-b4ed-589206b0fca0)
  • Release 02 - TDC Annual Report 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a49f1615-189b-4a97-b78c-92d6267549bb)
TDC-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)