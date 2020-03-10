TDC A/S: TDC and DKT Holding Annual Report 2019

TDC's and DKT Holdings Annual Report 2019 are now available on TDC's website https://tdcgroup.com/da/investor-relations
The Annual Reports report on the new reporting segments which will also be applicable going forward in financial statements. A short presentation describing the changes is attached.
For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.
TDC tickers
Reuters TDC.CO.
Bloomberg TDC DC.
Attachments
- DKTH Annual Report 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c8dca5a2-2fbc-4db9-a846-33bb28be0609)
- TDC AR 2019 Financial Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/15a76734-b7b0-4a0a-9bfc-c19b8696af54)
- TDC Group Annual Report 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bd9393ec-784e-4984-b4ed-589206b0fca0)
- Release 02 - TDC Annual Report 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a49f1615-189b-4a97-b78c-92d6267549bb)
