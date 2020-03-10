TOMIA Wholesale Solutions Chosen By Kcell in Kazakhstan

Kcell's 8 million subscribers in the Kazakh market are set to benefit from TOMIA's network optimization services operating on GSM and LTE 4G networks

VIENNA, VA, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMIA , the market leader in end-to-end connectivity optimization solutions, today announced that Kcell , the leading cellular operator in Kazakhstan, has chosen TOMIA's solutions to optimize their network, data analytics and campaign management systems.

The recently procured services, in the area of business optimization and agreement management, will significantly modernize the systems that Kcell are currently operating and future-proof their capabilities in the wholesale realm to enhance the end customer experience for decades to come. This will allow for improved dynamic contact with travelers while abroad, the efficient segmentation of customers for Kcell and optimized campaigns to improve overall customer experience and profitability.

TOMIA's suite of services will help Kcell to maximize wholesale revenues whilst maintaining the highest possible quality of service for roaming customers. Moreover, the solution will optimize wholesale for discounted IOT agreements and streamline the reconciliation and settlement processes.

This builds on the relationship the two organizations have already fostered, following the initial procurement of TOMIA's network optimization solutions in 2017.

Daniel Dooley, CRO, TOMIA said: "Our solutions are maximizing subscriber profitability and optimizing wholesale agreements, while still maintaining a top-tier customer experience. Kcell's customers are set to benefit from enhanced network capabilities including high reliability at home or abroad. With the rise of IoT devices it is vital that carriers are able to optimize their networks in order to deal with the increased congestion."

"TOMIA stood out as being the only true integrator of the separate solutions that were required to enhance Kcell's offering to customers. The quick time to market of the solution delivery and the advanced technologies implemented by TOMIA made this an obvious choice and we're delighted to strengthen the fantastic relationship we have in place," said Elena Shevtsova, General Manager, Roaming & Interconnect Section at Kcell.

About TOMIA

TOMIA was formed from the merger of Starhome Mach and Telarix, industry veterans in Roaming and Interconnect. TOMIA offers transformative connectivity solutions to service providers worldwide. Its innovative offering enables customers to manage a unified optimization process of both roaming and interconnect while driving the future of connectivity through new technologies and services such as VoLTE, NFV, and 5G. With over 500 employees worldwide, regional headquarters in the US, Israel, Luxembourg, India, and a presence in over 30 countries, TOMIA serves over 400 operators including 30 tier-1 and six of the industry's largest groups. To learn more visit www.tomiaglobal.com.

About Kcell

Kcell provides mobile voice telecommunications services, messaging services, value-added services such as multimedia and mobile content services, as well as data transmission services including internet access. It has two brands: the Kcell brand, which is targeted primarily at corporate subscribers (including government subscribers), and the Active brand, which is targeted primarily at mass market subscribers. The Company offers its services through its extensive, high quality network, which covers substantially all of the populated territory of Kazakhstan.

