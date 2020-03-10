Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor's Vehicle Recognition Systems Selected by LiveView Technologies to Enhance Remote Security Platform for Transportation, Oil/Gas, Emergency Management, and Education

LiveView Technologies to offer Rekor's Watchman software to current and prospective customers, including more than 3,500 mobile solar security trailers operational throughout the U.S.

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor"), a Nasdaq company focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of smart cities, public safety and customer experience, announced today it has been selected by LiveView Technologies, ("LiveView") a leader in remote security solutions, to provide vehicle recognition systems for deployment within its full security platform.

LiveView performed a comprehensive review of automatic license plate technology available to the market before selecting Rekor's Watchman as the ideal solution to deploy to its customers because of its scalability and unmatched accuracy, as well as simple deployment to existing IP cameras. LiveView has more than 3,500 mobile solar security trailers active across the United States.

"Rekor's Watchman vehicle recognition system is a terrific addition to our all-in-one security surveillance and deterrence platform, and we are excited to begin immediately offering it to our suite of customers across the U.S.," said Steve Lindsey, CTO, LiveView Technologies. "The scalability and ease of deployment makes it an attractive option for our customers, who want the ability to adjust their security protocol to meet their needs. We look forward to utilizing Watchman to offer the most robust security and surveillance solution on the market."

A burgeoning company in the security industry, LiveView was named an Inc. 500|5000 Fastest Growing Company in 2019. LiveView provides rapid deployment security solutions across market verticals ranging from big box retail, oil/gas, emergency management, and critical infrastructure.

"We're pleased to be selected by LiveView to provide vehicle recognition solutions to their national client roster. This partnership will further our penetration within key verticals and allow us to quickly expand our licensed customer base," said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. "The continued selection of Rekor solutions by leading technology providers further validates our offerings as the go-to solutions for robust vehicle recognition systems. We're excited to build this partnership with LiveView, and to bring our cutting-edge technology to their customers."

Rekor's software and cameras can be deployed to support any application without long installation delays. Rekor's solution can be used to collect license plate data and information such as the make, type, and color of a vehicle. This can represent substantial savings compared to traditional optical character recognition license plate reading technology.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. is a publicly-traded company listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ:REKR) with headquarters in Columbia, Maryland. Rekor is focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of smart cities, public safety and customer experience. With a strong presence in over seventy countries across the world, we use the power of artificial intelligence to provide actionable, vital information for our clients. Whether it's using machine learning software to give those who protect us better tools to keep us safe, or through solutions tailored to improving the everyday lives of everyday people, Rekor has the tech, and the expertise, for the job. At Rekor, we strive to make the impossible … possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekorsystems.com.

