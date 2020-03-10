Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DG49 ISIN: US4834971032 Ticker-Symbol: 4XC1 
Tradegate
10.03.20
13:03 Uhr
10,900 Euro
+0,400
+3,81 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,700
10,900
13:49
10,800
11,000
14:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS
KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC10,900+3,81 %