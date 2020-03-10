SpendEdge has been monitoring the global document management and storage services market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 5 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 104-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Document Management and Storage Services Market, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The exponential increase in the volumes of data is making it a cumbersome task for buyers to streamline and maintain accurate records of the data. This is creating the requirement of document management and storage service providers to mitigate risks, reduce costs, streamline workflows, and build solutions that can improve buyers' operational efficiency. Driven by this demand, a majority of service providers are adopting cloud-based data storage services which, apart from their boosting their portfolio, are increasing their demand in the document management and storage services market.

Service providers are tackling a stark rise in their R&D expenses that are dedicated to developing cost-effective document management and storage solutions that are scalable and reliable. This is increasing their TCO which is expected to be compensated by buyers in the form of higher procurement spend in the market. Considering this probability, this report has listed the top document management and storage service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Cintas- With the rapidly evolving compliance landscape and growing volume of data, an effective designing of document management policies is becoming difficult. This makes it imperative for buyers to assess the ability of this service provider to offer value-added services. These value-added services must include consulting services and help formulate effective records management programs, retention schedules, and litigation readiness.

Iron Mountain- Collaboration with service providers who adopt digital solutions and big data analytics will help in the better prediction of trends, manage consumer data, and employ targeted marketing. Iron Mountain employs an analytics dashboard that provides access to overall inventory, analyzes inventory activity and spend data, and helps this service provider to derive future projections.

Carbonite- Buyers are prone to cyber threats that can lead to loss of critical business information despite having robust digital document systems in place. This makes it crucial for buyers to assess the ability of this service provider to offer tape vaulting services offsite that help secure critical business information.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Document management and storage services market spend segmentation by region

Document management and storage services supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for document management and storage service providers

Document management and storage service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the document management and storage services market

Document management and storage services pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the document management and storage services market

