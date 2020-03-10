This spring, two luxury hotels are set to open, bringing new accommodation options to Nikko. Here, we introduce The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko, from the world-famous Ritz-Carlton group, set to open in May. In addition to international standards of service, the hotel will be the first Ritz-Carlton to feature a hot spring, providing guests with luxurious relaxation time.

The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko, Opening May 22, 2020

On May 22, The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko will open on the banks of Lake Chuzenji, at the heart of Oku-Nikko. The hotel is designed as luxury residence that blends in with the natural surroundings. The new high-end resort will have a unique flair while incorporating ancient Japanese traditions of craftsmanship, reflecting the culture and natural beauty of Oku-Nikko, which has been a popular place to cool off in summer for more than a century.

In addition, the hotel will be the first-ever Ritz Carlton to include hot spring bathing. The communal bath, including an outdoor bath, will be supplied by local hot springs that benefit your skin. With views of Mt. Nantai, Nikko's most prominent peak, and the Kegon Falls within walking distance, guests are sure to have a truly memorable stay, including wonderful experiences of the delicate natural beauty, culture and history of the area.

Luxury Area Divided into Three Zones

After passing through the front lobby, guests can enter the hotel's three different luxury areas.

The Lobby Lounge, which is well lit with natural light, is designed with warm wooden features and a nod to the history of Nikko. The Library includes large tables made from walnut trees and sofas, providing a relaxing space for reading at any time of day. The Bar offers whiskeys carefully selected from Japan and further afield as well as original cocktails.

The lounge and surrounding area include a collection of around 20 precious artworks that have stood the test of time, with the Japanese spirit of these pieces complementing the view of the changing seasons from the hotel's windows.

High Quality, Richly Atmospheric Guest Rooms

All 94 guest rooms at the hotel are larger than 57m2 in size. Each room also has not only a private balcony but also an additional area designed to resemble a traditional Japanese engawa (sunroom), making a relaxing space in which guests can truly appreciate their expansive natural surroundings.

The room interiors feature a sophisticated, coordinated color scheme, and capture the essence of Japan's history and culture with details inspired by the local Tochigi Prefecture craft of Kanuma Kumiko.

Suites, which include the nine 'Lake Chuzenji View Suites' and the ten 'The Ritz-Carlton Suites', which are 277m2 in size, are perfect for the ultimate Nikko vacation encapsulating nature, history and refined surroundings.

The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko online reservations

https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/japan/nikko

Exclusive Activity Tours for Guests at The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko

The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko is surrounded by the beautiful natural landscape of Oku-Nikko. In addition to the exclusive accommodation, guests can sample the rich beauty of Oku-Nikko and Japanese cultural practices through activities divided into the three categories of Nature, Culture and Spirituality.

Nature: FOREST BATHING NATURE CYCLING

Hotel guests can enjoy the beauty of Oku-Nikko from mountain bicycle on this eco tour through destinations including the wide grassland plateau of Odashirogahara, the hidden woodland location of Lake Sainoko, and Senjugahama where flowers line the shore of Lake Chuzenji in early summer.

A hiking tour to the three hot springs that supply the hotel is also on offer. Why not leave the noise of the city behind and immerse your senses in the natural environment, birdsong and other sounds of nature?

Culture: CULTURAL EXPERIENCE

Guests on this tour will experience Buddhist practices at Chuzen-ji Temple, a former religious training center, which was built by the monk Shodo Shonin, founder of Nikko. The tour includes a unique and spectacular Goma Fire Ritual and the opportunity to copy sutras with brush and ink.

Participating in the slower pace of the temple, spending time apart from the ordinary rhythms of everyday life, gives guests a chance to find another side of themselves.

Spirituality: AWAKEN YOUR SPIRITUALITY

Nikko is home to the UNESCO World Heritage site, the Shrines and Temples of Nikko, which include Rinno-ji Temple, Futarasan Shrine and Nikko Toshogu Shrine. This tour is a chance to explore Nikko's spiritual side as you walk in the areas in and around the town. It includes a prayer ceremony in the Shogun Chakuza no Ma, a room at Nikko Toshogu Shrine used by the Shoguns of the Tokugawa House.

The tour also includes the verdant river valley of Kanmangafuchi and the Takinoo Shrine, a 'power spot' known for its three cedar trees. Why not take this tour and experience the magic of Nikko's sacred places?

The Tobu Railway Group is a major Japanese corporate group consisting of approximately 80 companies. The Tobu Railways cover the longest operating distance in the Greater Tokyo area, and lead to many tourist attractions including Asakusa and TOKYO SKYTREE in Tokyo, Nikko and Kinugawa Onsen, famous as a world heritage and hot spring location, the Tatebayashi and Ashikaga area known for its beautiful blooming flower fields, and Kawagoe, where the atmosphere of the Edo era still lives on.

Explore destinations around Tobu Railway Group at TOBU JAPAN TRIP: http://www.tobujapantrip.com/en/

