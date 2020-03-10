Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860384 ISIN: JP3597800006 Ticker-Symbol: T41 
Frankfurt
10.03.20
08:12 Uhr
25,400 Euro
+0,200
+0,79 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
TOBU RAILWAY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOBU RAILWAY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TOBU RAILWAY
TOBU RAILWAY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TOBU RAILWAY CO LTD25,400+0,79 %