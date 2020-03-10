GG St. Kongensgade 100 og 106 P/S: GG Store Kongensgade 100 & 106 P/S - Interim report 2H2019

GG St. Kongensgade 100 og 106 P/S

Nasdaq First North, Copenhagen, Bond Market

Ticker: GGKONG; ISIN: DK0030444401

For release: 9 March 2020

Interim Report

Second half-year of 2019

The earnings (loss) and financial position of the Company follow the expected budget and we are on track.

Construction and further development of the projects in the Company is according to the plan.

The Annual Report 2019 will be published in May 2020.

Please see enclosed Interim Report for Second half-year of 2019. The interim report has not been subject to audit or review.

GG St. Kongensgade 100 og 106 P/S, incorporated under the laws of Denmark with business registration number 38 30 68 47, having its registered office at c/o Gefion Group A/S, Østergade 1, 2nd floor, 1100 Copenhagen K, Denmark. The purpose of the Issuer is purchase, sale and investments in real estate or real estate companies and related activities.

Further information may be found at the Company's website: www.gefiongroup.com

Company contact details:

Thomas W. Færch, CEO

Tel: +45 20 20 19 41

twf@gefiongroup.com

www.gefiongroup.com

Certified Advisor:

Pareto Securities AS, Copenhagen Branch

Sankt Annæ Plads 13

DK-1250 Copenhagen K

+43 1 740 408045

Attachment