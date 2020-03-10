Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Online Brands Nordic AB, LEI: 549300KDREELY6T4B595 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: OBAB SE0001960949 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Online Brands Nordic AB on March 10, 2020 at 12:39 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 12:55 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 13:05 CET, March 10, 2020. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB