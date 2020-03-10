Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Signs Texting/Loyalty Deal with Premier Colorado Dispensary Chain

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:LBUY) ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company"), a leading cannabis technology platform, announced today that it has signed an agreement to provide its loyalty and messaging services to Lightshade, a premier dispensary chain in Colorado.

"We are excited to provide Lightshade, one of Colorado's leading cannabis retailers, with this advanced loyalty platform," said Mark Breen, COO and Co-Founder of Leafbuyer. "Through our platforms, they will be able to acquire new customers though our network of sites and communicate directly to their customers through SMS and MMS messaging."

Lightshade, named one of the 10 best places to get marijuana in Colorado by Trip Savvy, owns and operates 8 locations in the Denver Metro Area. Each location is a destination of choice, offering premium cannabis products and a renowned shopping experience.

Most platforms in the cannabis space only communicate to current consumers, providing little value for increasing new customer counts. The Leafbuyer network provides a single access point to over 8 million cannabis consumers nationwide. Unlike other platforms, new users that visit Leafbuyer.com will now have the ability to sign up for Lightshade's loyalty program directly from the Leafbuyer website.

"We have worked with Leafbuyer for many years, and they do a great job at driving new customers into our locations, so adding their Texting/Loyalty solution just made sense," explained Lisa Farrimond-Gee, Director of Marketing for Lightshade. "More importantly, Leafbuyer has demonstrated a dedication to their customer's success through their "second-to-none' customer service and by listening to the needs of the client. Growing, maintaining, and nurturing our customer base is always a top priority for our company and Leafbuyer helped us create custom features that our previous provider could not offer," added Farrimond-Gee.

Leafbuyer combines new customer acquisition tools with a loyalty and messaging platform to dispensaries and product companies across the country. The Leafbuyer platform has expanded into a full suite of products which allows seamless integration with dispensary point of sale systems.

Platform integration with point of sale systems can pose a major challenge for dispensaries. "We were thrilled to be working with Flowhub, one of the leading POS systems in the cannabis industry. Their team of professionals made it easy to connect and integrate with Lightshade," stated Lyle Haynes, Director of Technology for Leafbuyer. "Lightshade was looking to add custom features including a Lightshade branded store wallet with real-time point tracking, enhanced text campaign solutions, and analytics reporting," added Haynes.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer.com is one of the most comprehensive online sources for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

Learn more at Leafbuyer.com.

Contacts

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Andre Leonard, +720-432-5593

aleonard@leafbuyer.com

SOURCE: Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579858/Leafbuyer-Technologies-Inc-Signs-TextingLoyalty-Deal-with-Premier-Colorado-Dispensary-Chain