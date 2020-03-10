Trxade Group, Inc.: Trxade Group, Inc's Wholly Owned Subsidiaries to Help Reduce Exposure to Current and Future Virus Outbreaks

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform announces the onset of a new membership service by its subsidiaries Bonum Health and DelivMeds. Effective immediately the companies' monthly subscription rate of $19.95 includes an option of three (3) premium visits per month as well as free prescription delivery service through its subsidiaries.

Bonum Health is a virtual healthcare subsidiary that provides telehealth services and prescription ordering, via teleconferences that are routinely conducted using smart devices. They provide a (HIPPA compliant), dynamic way for patients to access board-certified physicians from the comfort of their homes or location of preference.

Teleconferencing with a board-certified provider for assurance via online consultation is quick, easy, and relatively inexpensive. These services free patients from unnecessary exposure or resorting to urgent care facilities and hospital emergency rooms. With the seasonal flu outbreaks and the current coronavirus surge, patients are quick to brush off common symptoms, including cough, fever and body aches, as signs of a common cold; Telemedicine removes the barrier of self-doubt and complacency in the current climate of world-wide viral infections.

The remote visits are productive for many clinical needs and minor visits that do not require conventional appointments. According to the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), it has been proven to be especially valuable for diminishing the circulation of infectious disease such as flu, and the common cold. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/preparing-communities.html Bottom of Form

DelivMeds is a concierge service providing free medication delivery to patients via member independent pharmacies that facilitates the delivery of prescribed medication while the patient stays at the comfort of home.

About Bonum Health, LLC. Bonum Health is a digital health technology company, a wholly owned subsidiary to Trxade Group, Inc, providing patients with access to board-certified providers at any time, and from anywhere through the Bonum Health mobile app, website portal or by visiting the Bonum Health Hubs at select independent pharmacy locations. Bonum Health is a convenient and affordable alternative for patients needing non-emergency care without the inconvenience and expense of urgent care visits. To learn more, visit www.bonumhealth.com.

About DelivMeds. DelivMeds is powered through Trxade, which enables member pharmacies to process and deliver prescription orders to patients. The company's DelivMeds app employs artificial intelligence (AI) software to identify the best means to deliver same-day medicine to consumers. The easy-to-use, feature packed DelivMeds app is available free for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store. (http://www.delivmeds.com )

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDS) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that enables price transparency and increased profit margins to healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of three synergistic operating platforms; the Trxade B2B trading platform with 11,900 registered pharmacies, licensed virtual Wholesale and Mail Order Pharmacy delivery capabilities using DelivMeds app. For additional information, please visit us at http://www.trxade.com http://www.delivmeds.com, and http://www.bonumhealth.com.

