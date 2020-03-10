Hyperlocal Weather and Soil Data from ClearAg Will Support Research into Sustainable Crop Performance

ClearAg will provide environmental intelligence, including location-specific current and historical weather information, and climatology and soil conditions tools

Access to ClearAg environmental intelligence will help agriscience researchers create integrated crop models to optimize sustainable crop performance in the UK and globally

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that CONSUS, a research partnership between University College Dublin (UCD) and Origin Enterprises PLC (Origin), will add Iteris ClearAg environmental intelligence to its crop modeling platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, ClearAg will provide location-specific environmental intelligence to CONSUS, a five-year research program supported by Science Foundation Ireland. CONSUS researchers will seek to use ClearAg's environmental intelligence to contribute to the creation of crop models to optimize sustainable crop performance for agronomists and growers in the U.K. and globally.

"We are excited to work with Iteris to explore the harnessing of ClearAg's environmental intelligence into the CONSUS research and development platform to provide comprehensive, farm-specific weather data for our agriscience researchers," said Prof. Gregory O'Hare, lead principal investigator at CONSUS. "ClearAg's location-specific current and historical weather data, as well as its climatology and soil conditions information, will enable CONSUS to develop scalable, dynamic and integrated crop models to optimize sustainable crop performance."

"We are thrilled that CONSUS has selected ClearAg's environmental intelligence to power its crop modeling platform," said Pierre-André Rebeyrat, vice president and general manager, Agriculture and Weather Analytics at Iteris. "Strategic partnerships between academia and industry, like UCD and Origin's CONSUS program, are vital in the pursuit of global crop sustainability. We are proud that ClearAg's environmental intelligence will support the program's research and ultimately help further the understanding of the interactions between field environmental conditions and sustainable crop production.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About CONSUS

CONSUS encompasses a strong multi and interdisciplinary approach, combining the leading expertise of University College Dublin (UCD) in data science and agricultural science with Origin's integrated crop management research, systems capabilities and extensive on-farm knowledge exchange networks. CONSUS is a five-year strategic research programme between UCD and Origin Enterprises, which is jointly funded by Science Foundation Ireland and Origin Enterprises. Learn more at www.consus.ie.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "should," "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated results and benefits of our agreement and future success, benefits and capabilities of our ClearAg environmental intelligence. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to timely and on a cost-efficient basis provision our ClearAg solution; ability of our ClearAg content to improve agriculture research, including without limitation, potential impact to sustainable crop performance; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; business partner's dedication of resources and ability to achieve market acceptance for its own platform and solutions; the broad adoption of technology based analytics solutions in the agriculture market; our competitors' patent coverage and claims; and the impact of general economic, political and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

