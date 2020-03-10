IoT Security Market is Projected to Grow From USD 8,472.19 Million to USD 73,918.82 Million by 2026 With a CAGR of 31.20% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT security is the technical field concerned with mitigating cyber threats that are affecting connected devices and the Internet of Things networks. This interconnection of systems via the internet has increased numerous malicious attacks on computers. The primary objective of IoT security is to provide IoT devices with various features to track, resist, and recover from such attacks.

The global market size of IoT security was estimated at USD 8,472.19 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 73,918.82 Million by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 31.20 percent between 2019 and 2026.

The surge in need for an IoT security solution and the adoption of IoT security solutions by many developing countries are expected to present significant opportunities for future market expansion.

The global IoT security market is segmented into component, deployment model, organization size, product type, security type, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solution and service. Based on the deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In terms of product type, the market is classified into device authentication & management, identity access & management, intrusion detection system & intrusion prevention system, data encryption & tokenization, and others.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE IOT SECURITY MARKET SIZE

Mobile device penetration is growing rapidly because of increased BYOD acceptance among organizations. The range of software, apps, and features that are available on mobile devices contributes to large amounts of data being stored on computers and transferred to smartphones. Some data stored on mobile devices contain sensitive information such as usernames, credit card numbers, passwords, and so on. This rise in mobile device reliance encourages companies to incorporate innovative cybersecurity solutions such as Identity Access Management (IAM), Asset Management, Unified Threat Management (UTM), and Monitoring & Analytics. This, in turn, is expected to propel the market for IoT security.

Increasing numbers of data breaches, and growing smart cities, are some of the factors driving the market.

REGION WISE IOT SECURITY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The United States (US) and Canada have made substantial investments in R&D activities, thereby leading to the growth of innovative technologies. The US and Canada are the early adopters of trend-setting innovations, such as IoT, Big Data, and Mobility, which created huge opportunities for IoT security vendors. This dominance of US and Canada have made North America the leader in the IoT security market.

Due to the tremendous growth in IoT data and the increasing demand for advanced analytics, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments:

By Component:

Solution

Services.

By Deployment Mode:

On-Premise

Cloud.

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises.

By Product Type

Device Authentication & Management

Identity Access & Management

Intrusion Detection System & Intrusion Prevention System

Data Encryption & Tokenization

Others.

By Security Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others.

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Retail & ECommerce

Government & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Others.

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

LAMEA

Key Market Players

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Cisco Systems Inc

Broadcom

Gemalto NV

Fortinet Inc

SecuriThings

Palo Alto Networks Inc

Trend Micro Incorporated

Others.

