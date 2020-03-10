Armenia's electronic health record journey is strengthened through membership in SNOMED International and commitment to SNOMED CT's clinical terminology

London, United Kingdom, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2019 drew to a close, the Republic of Armenia's Ministry of Health signed on as a Member of the SNOMED International community.

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia elaborates and implements the policies of the Republic in the healthcare sector. The Republic holds authority for the implementation of Armenia's e-Health system, a single information platform supporting stakeholders of the country's medical institutions, citizens, and the state healthcare providers. The goal of the system is the usage of modern information and communication technologies, providing high-quality, safe, accessible and cost-effective medical services to the public; Tenets of which SNOMED CT supports in full.

With a roadmap introduced by the Minister of Health at the end of 2017, SNOMED CT is well positioned to support the implementation of Armenia's unified electronic information system approach through the provision of clinical terminology. Through the contribution of a structured clinical terminology, Armenia can leverage SNOMED CT to support delivery of projected system outcomes including the accuracy and relevancy of clinical information, a reduction in clinical miscommunication, and the ability to effectively use data to drive system-wide care decisions.

SNOMED CT is the world's most comprehensive health terminology. Founded in 2007 by nine charter nations, SNOMED International is a not-for-profit, member-owned and driven international organization. The addition of Armenia as a Member has grown the organization's membership reaching further into Eurasia, now representing nine countries in the Asia Pacific region.

"We are exceedingly pleased to be able to play a role in the Republic of Armenia's national electronic information system implementation", offers SNOMED International CEO, Don Sweete. "Through Protocol Decision no 43 and a definitive roadmap, Armenia sets its sights to improve the effectiveness, transparency and accuracy of health care interactions for their citizens, something that SNOMED International is proud to take part in progressing."

Since 2017, the Government of Armenia has dynamically installed e-health system in all hospitals throughout the country. In this ongoing process to achieve great results, the Ministry of Health of Armenia adopted a policy of integration of the data to be accurate, reliable and complete. For this reason, Armenia joined SNOMED International as a member country in 2019 to promote health information coding, health research and health records. Future integration and sharing of data will enhance and support clinical decisions and planning health policy.

The Government of Armenia strongly has a belief that integration of SNOMED CT will not only support more accurate clinical decisions, but will also enhance productivity and patient safety. This is one step forward to unifying different local health systems.

Armenia's membership heightens the capability for clinical interoperability within the Asia Pacific region as well as leverages knowledge sharing among regional and international counterparts. SNOMED CT is part of the national infrastructure to ensure the exchange of accurate, relevant and timely information across all the information systems to support direct care, self-care and secondary uses of health information.

To learn more about SNOMED International, SNOMED CT and new Member Armenia, visit www.snomed.org.

About SNOMED International:

SNOMED International is a not-for-profit organization that owns and develops SNOMED CT, the world's most comprehensive healthcare terminology product. We play an essential role in improving the health of humankind by determining standards for a codified language that represents groups of clinical terms. This enables healthcare information to be exchanged globally for the benefit of patients and other stakeholders. We are committed to the rigorous evolution of our products and services, to deliver continuous innovation for the global healthcare community. SNOMED International is the trading name of the International Health Terminology Standards Development Organisation.

