Tinybeans, the Fast-Growing Private Social Network, Acquires Digital Media Giant Red Tricycle

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / ???Tinybeans, a web and mobile technology platform that includes a popular family photo-sharing app, announced its acquisition of Red Tricycle, a digital lifestyle brand for parents.

Armed with reaching over 20 million users every month, Red Tricycle is the largest parenting brand focused on local discovery. Through the acquisition, Tinybeans is continuing to build out a next-generation solution for parents, many of whom are looking for an alternative social platform to share their family milestones.

Tinybeans already has a loyal, highly engaged user base of four million members, who utilize the app to capture and share their children's life stories online. Red Tricycle's high-quality content and targeted recommendations will further assist them on their parenting journey.

"We have admired Red Tricycle for some time and are delighted to acquire the business. Red Tricycle is a successful and trusted parenting platform with highly developed web and email capabilities. Combined with Tinybeans, we will have far more users with extended reach and an upgraded value proposition for our brand partners. Most importantly, this acquisition sets the stage for even more growth in future years," according to Eddie Geller, Tinybeans CEO.

The combined reach further positions Tinybeans as a leader in the parenting space, offering inspiration, information and utility to enhance parents' busy lives. Red Tricycle content inspires families to create memories and offers targeted recommendations to bring those ideas to life, and Tinybeans helps families document and share those special moments.

"Eddie and I are both aligned on a vision to deliver a trusted, data-driven platform that solves the last-mile problem for parents by enabling mobile discovery and purchases of events, services and products to respond to parents' needs," said Jacqui Boland, Red Tricycle founder.

Red Tricycle will be a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of Tiny Group Limited (ASX:TNY) and Boland and the entire Red Tricycle team will continue on with the new company.

About Tinybeans Group

Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY) is a mobile and web-based technology platform that connects parents with the most trusted digital tools and resources on the planet to help every family thrive. Being Apple's App of the Day in the U.S. in October 2019 puts Tinybeans in the elite company of best apps in the world.

About Red Tricycle Inc.

Red Tricycle is a digital media company that inspires families to spend time together. Since 2010, Red Tricycle has been connecting families with awesome things to see, eat and do with their kids throughout the U.S.

