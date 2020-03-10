Marlin Equity Partners' investment to accelerate development of unified cloud communications and collaboration platform to handle the future of work in the enterprise

Lifesize, a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, and Serenova, a leading contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider, today announced a merger, creating a contact center communications and workplace collaboration company serving more than 10,000 customers worldwide. Marlin Equity Partners, a global investment firm with over $6.7 billion of capital under management, is the financial sponsor of the merger and will continue to invest and support the growth of the combined business to address the $60 billion unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005516/en/

Lifesize and Serenova have merged, creating a contact center communications and workplace collaboration company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the merger, the company is addressing the convergence of UCaaS and CCaaS technologies in the contact center with a complementary platform of enterprise-grade, cloud-based, high-definition video collaboration and contact center solutions -- both recognized by Gartner, Inc. in their respective industry Magic Quadrants.* The new entity will enable customers to consolidate the patchwork of communications, contact center and video collaboration solutions, delivering a new breed of unified, omnichannel experiences for workplace collaboration and customer engagement. The company will provide customers with global scale and tailored local support through its partner ecosystem in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Craig Malloy, founder and CEO of Lifesize, will serve as CEO of the new company. Serenova CEO John Lynch will assume the role of senior vice president of sales, including strategic oversight of global major accounts.

"Deeper customer and employee engagement through more vivid, direct communication is where the world's most successful businesses will distinguish themselves from the competition," said Malloy. "This merger joins two companies with vast market expertise and cutting-edge, cloud-based solutions. When combined into an integrated platform, we will be uniquely positioned to help organizations deliver communication experiences that far surpass the status quo, from the contact center to the meeting room and beyond."

"Lifesize has a long track record of innovation in business communications and a strong dedication to customer success," said Lynch. "The synergies between Serenova and Lifesize solutions will allow us to revolutionize how businesses communicate with their customers and will deepen the value we can offer to our existing contact center customers worldwide."

Marlin Equity Partners, which recently led Serenova's acquisition of the ProScheduler platform from Loxysoft, will play a key role in the combined company's go-forward strategy to create a holistic unified communications portfolio through acquisition, partnerships and product development.

The company will be presenting at the upcoming Enterprise Connect conference taking place in Orlando, Florida from March 30 April 2, 2020. Conference attendees can learn more by visiting booth 1019.

About Lifesize

Lifesize is a global business communications company that helps organizations improve collaboration, increase customer engagement and elevate employee productivity. Combining best-in-class, cloud-based video conferencing solutions with integrated meeting room systems, Lifesize makes it possible to connect face to face with anyone, anywhere and from any device. To see why organizations like Yelp, Salvation Army, Yale University and NASA rely on Lifesize for their mission-critical team communication, visit www.lifesize.com or follow the company @Lifesize.

About Serenova

Serenova is a leading provider of cloud-based, multichannel contact center software to global enterprises and BPO service providers. The company's comprehensive SaaS software suite enables captive and outsourced customer service organizations to manage and optimize their inbound and outbound customer communication strategy across voice, email, chat, social and mobile channels. Serenova's award-winning platform has processed more than three billion customer interactions and has over 100,000 users globally. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Serenova supports a wide range of industries, including financial, healthcare, insurance, retail and technology. For more information, please visit www.serenova.com

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $6.7 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company's outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 150 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.

Lifesize and the Lifesize logo are trademarks of Lifesize, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

*Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions." Mike Fasciani, Tom Eagle and Adam Preset. Gartner, Inc. September 5, 2019.

*Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America." Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, and Simon Harrison. Gartner, Inc. October 15, 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005516/en/

Contacts:

Lifesize, Inc.

Aaron Motsinger

amotsinger@lifesize.com

Phone: +1-512-590-9366