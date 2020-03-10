Lief Labs Proudly Continues Partnership With Vitamin Angels

Lief celebrates its 3rd year as a corporate partner in support of the global public health organization

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce its continued partnership as a Humanitarian Sponsor of Vitamin Angels, a global public health organization working towards ending malnutrition worldwide by distributing life-changing vitamins and minerals to at-risk mothers and children under five in the U.S. and around the world. 2020 marks the 3rd continuous year of Lief's corporate partnership with Vitamin Angels to help further the organization's mission.

Adel Villalobos (Left), Founder & CEO of Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, with Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels' Founder & President/CEO. Lief Labs is a proud sponsor of Vitamin Angels and its work towards ending malnutrition worldwide by distributing life-changing vitamins and minerals to at-risk mothers and children under five in the U.S. and around the world.

Villalobos said, "It's truly an honor for Lief to continue our partnership as a Vitamin Angels Humanitarian sponsor. In 2019 alone, Vitamin Angels' remarkable efforts helped to impact the lives of 70 million children and mothers, and we are proud to help them to reach many millions more in the U.S. and globally, going forward."

"Last year we made tremendous strides in advancing women's access to prenatal multivitamins," said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder & President. "This year, we are utilizing that momentum to continue expanding and scaling up our impact across the globe. Our goal remains strong: to see a world where every woman has a right to a healthy pregnancy and a healthy, thriving baby!"

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses a state of the art, full-service **cGMP** manufacturing facility, which offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. The company is based in Santa Clarita, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com

**Current Good Manufacturing Practice**

About Vitamin Angels

Since 1994, Vitamin Angels has fought to protect pregnant women, mothers, and young children from chronic malnutrition. This year, Vitamin Angels will provide life-saving vitamins and minerals to over 70 million women and children in more than 70 countries and in the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, please visit: www.vitaminangels.org

