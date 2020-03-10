Exclusive PR Solutions Award Winning Marketing Agency Launches 24/7 Cycle Full Digital Marketing Studio and PR Agency

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / Exclusive PR Solutions, a leading full-service public and media relations, and creative digital marketing firm, today announced that they had won a SPECIAL KUDOS 2020 award by CSS Design Awards. At the same time, Exclusive PR Solutions just expanded its New York-based creative design and marketing studio with plans to launch a fully operational 24/7 office in New York and California by August 2020. EPRS was awarded for its website https://exclusiveprs.info in categories UI, UX, and Innovation, where UI refers to the User Interface design such as aesthetics and effects, UX refers to User Experience and functionality, Innovation refers to the use of new development and design ideas. The category Exclusive PR Solutions has been nominated in the category of web design/dev and has received 6.90 as a final judge's score, 7.09 in UI Design, 6.90 in UX Design, and 6.72 in Innovation.

"We are thrilled to get such a prestigious award. It is a real honor to receive this type of recognition. Our efforts to provide our customers with top-industry solutions in website design have definitely paid off, and we are proud of the fact that our own landing page captured CSSDA's attention," said Valentin Saitarli, CEO of Exclusive PR Solutions.

"Creative Design & Web Development is one of the services we provide our Clients with and the one we are the most passionate about. We believe that there are no boundaries in creativity and our artistry solutions prove it. We are creating robust, cohesive web development strategies that captivate attention and make Clients struggle for more. We are happy CSS DA has noticed it as well." - commented Max Bogomolov, EPRS Marketing Director & Partner.

About Exclusive PR Solutions

Founded in 2014, Exclusive PR Solutions (EPRS) is a leading full-service public and media relations as well as digital marketing firm. Exclusive PR Solutions is the number one choice for passionate about their own business. Its team unites the best in class digital marketers, designers, content creators, researchers, PR experts, and writers, who are eager and aimed at one: creating high-impact and meaningful unparalleled experience for the brand.

About CSS Design Awards

CSS Design Awards is a web design & development award platform for digital folk, UI/UX peeps, and inspiring leaders of the web.

