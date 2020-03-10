Northern Alberta 2020 Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is excited to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in Northern Alberta.

ALBERTA, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third-party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry.

"We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Northern Alberta."

Find the list of Award Winners below:



AUTOMOBILE AND TRANSPORTATION



Crosstown Chrylser Deep Dodge



Automobile Dealer - Chrysler

15520 123 Avenue Edmonton, AB, T5V 1K8

www.crosstownautocentre.com

780-488-4881



G.B. Truck and Diesel



Truck Service & Repair

16808 113 Avenue NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T5M 2X3

www.gbtruck.ca

780-483-8314 | 1-877-GBTRUXS (428-7897)



Gennaro Transport Training



Driving School - Truck

15430 131 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB, T5V 0A1

www.gennaro.ca

780-451-0111



Glenn's Driving School

Driving School - Auto

#307 9006 132 Avenue NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T5E 0Y2

www.glennsdrivingschool.ca

780-478-1777



TrailTire



Automobile Tires

4717 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 4Y1

www.trailtire.com

780-437-4555



West Edmonton Hyundai Automobile Dealer - Hyundai

10120 - 178 Street, Edmonton AB T5S 1P5

www.westedhyundai.com

780-484-3311 | 1-866-950-3311

BUSINESS SERVICES

ACS Express Inc. Courier Services

4474 97 Street NW, Edmonton, AB, T6E 5R9

www.acsexpress.ca

780-499-6999

Assiff Law Office Lawyer - Personal Injury

10612- 124 Street, #300, Edmonton, AB, T5N 1S4

www.assifflaw.com

587-524-3000

Elite Promotional Marketing Promotional Products

14703 118 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2M7

www.elitepromomarketing.com

780-454-9775

Paladin Security Group Ltd. Security Services

11634 142 Street, Edmonton, Alberta, T5M 1V4

www.paladinsecurity.com

780-902-5922

Peter B Mason Real Estate Lawyer Lawyer - Real Estate

213 - 4918 Roper Road, Edmonton, AB, T6B 3T7

www.pbmlaw.ca

780-908-6721

Princeton Executive Suites Executive Suites

6788 99th Street, Edmonton, Alberta, T6E 5B8

www.princetonsuites.com

780-990-1551

Second Chance CPR & First Aid First Aid Training

#103, 11710 Kingsway NW, Edmonton, AB T5G 0X5

www.firstaidsafetytraining.ca

780-429-6757

Spectrum Safety Services Inc. Safety Consultants & Training

#103, 11710 Kingsway NW, Edmonton, AB T5G 0X5

www.firstaidsafetytraining.ca

780-429-6757

EDUCATION

Academy of Learning Career College College Career & Business

10010-100 Street, Edmonton, AB, T5J 0N3

www.academyoflearning.ab.ca

780-424-1144

High Velocity Equipment Training College School - Trade

5001 - 53rd Street, Camrose, Alberta, T4V 1Z2

www.heavymetaltraining.com

780-678-6288

J'Adore Dance School - Dance

5708-111 Street, Edmonton, AB, T6H 3G1

www.jadoredance.ca

780-701-4942

Mobile Tutors Inc. Tutoring

21848 95A Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB, T5T 3Y6

780-710-5868

www.mobiletutors.ca

EVERYDAY LIFE

Avonlea Commercial & Event Photography Photographers

16678 114th Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5M 3R8

www.avonleaphotography.com

780-482-4747

Best Buds Flower Co. Florist

10340 121 Street NW, Edmonton, AB, T5N 1K8

www.bestbuds.ca

780-488-1302 | 1-877-488-1302

Big Al's Aquarium Supercentres Pet & Aquarium Centre

3511 99 Street NW Edmonton, AB, T6E 6S2

www.bigals.ca

780-435-3474

Buffet Royale Carvery Restaurants - Buffet

109 - 957 Fir Street, Sherwood Park, AB, T8A 4N6

www.buffetroyale.com

780-464-4446

Dogspaw Pet Grooming

12215 William Short Road NW, Edmonton, AB, T5B 2B7

www.dogspaw.com

780-471-2275

Independent Jewellers Jewellery & Repairs/Service

11248-170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

www.independentjewellers.net

780-484-6342 | 1-800-896-4385

Liv Real Estate Real Estate Broker

18831 111 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB, T5S 2X4

www.livrealestate.ca

780-486-8655 | 1-888-336-7356

MaidPro Edmonton Maid House Cleaning Services

101, 18012 105 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB, T5S 2P1

www.maidpro.ca/northedmonton

780-669-4879

Page The Cleaner Dry Cleaning Services

15342 111 Avenue, Edmonton AB, T5M 4C8

www.pagethecleaner.com

780-444-7243

Park Memorial Funeral Home Funeral Service

9709 - 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB, T5G 0B2

www.parkmemorial.com

780-426-0050 | 1-877-426-0050

St. Albert Self Storage Ltd. Self Storage

245 Carnegie Drive, Street Albert, AB, T8N 5A7

www.storage.ab.ca

780-460-1234

Sunwing Vacation Provider

27 Fasken Drive, Etobicoke, ON, M9W 1K6

www.sunwing.ca

1-877-786-9464

The Canadian Brewhouse Restaurant - Sports Bar

1112 95 Street, Edmonton, AB, T6X 0A7

www.thecanadianbrewhouse.com

780-469-5126

Tien Lung Taekwon Do Club Martial Arts

10744 124 Street, Edmonton, AB T5M 0H1

www.tienlung.com

780-669-6666

Twilite Music Services DJ Entertainment

50 Wolf Cresent, Edmonton, AB, T5T 1E2

www.twilitemusic.ca

780-444-4874

FINANCE & INSURANCE

Benefit Strategies Inc. Group Benefit Broker

#204, 6908 Roper Road, Edmonton, AB, T6B 3H9

www.benefitstrategiesinc.ca

780-437-5070

Equitus Partners LLP - Chartered Professional Accountants & Advisors Accountants - Small Business

6836 - 104 Street NW, Edmonton, AB, T6H 2L6

www.equitusllp.com

780-438-4050

MNP Ltd. Licensed Insolvency Trustees

10235 101 Street NW Suite 1300, Edmonton, AB, T5J 3G1

www.mnpdebt.ca

780-455-1155 | 310-DEBT (3328)

Money Mentors Credit & Debt Counselling Services

175, 17010 - 103 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 1K7

www.moneymentors.ca

780-423-5265 | 1-888-294-0076

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Delton Denture & Implant Clinic Denturist

12816 82 Street NW, Edmonton, AB, T5E 2T2

www.deltondenture.ca

780-476-7929

Lasik MD Laser Vision Correction

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

www.lasikmd.com

1-866-961-2020

MIC Medical Imaging Diagnostic Medical Imaging

203, 11010 101St NW, Edmonton, AB, T5H 4B9

www.mic.ca

780-450-1500 | 1-800-355-1755

Momentum Spine & Sport Physiotherapy Back Specialist

Suite 200, 10534-124 Street, Edmonton, AB, T5N 1S1

www.mssphysio.com

780-454-5432

Nakatsui DermaSurgery Centre Hair Replacement - Restoration

9670 142 Street NW Suite 200, Edmonton, AB, T5N 4B2

www.drnakatsui.com

780-482-1414

Optimum Wellness Integrated Clinic Naturopathic Medicine

#201, 9080-25 Avenue SW, Edmonton, AB, T6X 2H4

www.optimumwellncessclinic.ca

780-439-1200

Revolution Cycle Bicycle Sales & Service

15103 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton, AB, T5P3Y2

www.revolutioncycle.com

780-486-3634

Soho Master Hair Stylists Hair Salon

11815 40 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T6J 0R8

www.sohohair.ca

780-465-7646

Sphinx Orthodontics Orthodontist

10150 114 Street NW, Edmonton, AB, T5K 2L2

www.sphinxorthodontics.com

587-988-6684

The Men's Room Haircuts

336 Mayfield Common, Edmonton, AB, T5P 4B3

www.themensroomhairsalon.com

780-484-6849

HOME & CONSTRUCTION

Acclaimed! Heating, Cooling & Furnace Cleaning Air Conditioning & Heating Contractor

15341 - 105 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5P 0T6

www.acclaimedfurnace.com

780-413-1655

Alberta Carpet & Furnace Cleaning Carpet & Furnace Cleaning

11224 142 Street, Edmonton, AB T5M 1T9

www.albertacarpetcleaning.ca | www.albertafurnacecleaning.ca

780-455-2881

Alberta Eavestroughing and Roofing Eavestroughs

16718 A - 111th Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5M 2S5

www.abeavesandroofs.com

780-477-5400

Appliance Outlet Home Appliances Sales

14830 119 Avenue NW Edmonton, AB T5L 2P2

www.appliance-outlet.ca

780-484-5098

ARPAC Forklifts

#1-12632 184 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5V 1T4

www.arpac.ca

780-454-8566 | 1-800-946-8511

Bath Fitter Bathtub Refinishing/Remodeling

6314 Roper Road, Edmonton, AB, T6B 3P9

www.bathfitter.com

780-419-6436

Davies Property Management Property Management - Residential

10114 156 Street NW #203, Edmonton, AB T5P 2P9

www.daviesmanagement.com

780-484-2866

DRAW Designs Home Design

211-236 91 Street SW, Edmonton, AB, T6X 1W8

www.drawdesigns.ca

780-490-0234

Fleetwood Air Equipment Compressed Air & Compressed Air Treatment

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

www.fleetair.ca

780-432-1616

HHS Contracting Inc. Snow Removal Services

Skyview Tower, Suite #69117 Edmonton, Alberta T6V 1G7

www.hhsedmonton.com

1-866-401-7669

J&G Urethanes/Superior Spray Systems Insulation Contractor

14920 - 114 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB, T5M 4G4

www.jgurethanes.com

780-457-7388 | 780-452-2127

Johnson's Sewing Centre Sewing Machines 10736 124 Street, Edmonton, AB T5M 0H1

www.johnsonssewing.com

780-452-0002

Jostar Interiors Ltd. Interior Designers

5538 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4K1

www.jostar.com

780-435-1727

K&J Custom Granite Marble & Granite Dealer

4912 72 Avenue, Edmonton, AB, T6B 2K2

www.kjgranite.com

780-462-1033

Lifestyle Options Retirement Communities Senior Care Retirement Residences

1253-91 Steet SW, Edmonton, AB T6X 1E9

www.lifestyleoptions.ca

780-439-1023

Monarch (1953) Carpet One Floor & Home Carpet & Vinyl Flooring

14240 118 Avenue, Edmonton, AB, T5L 2M5

www.monarchcarpetoneedmonton.com

780-454-0717

Nomad Roofing & Repairs Ltd. Roofing

11119 Groat Road NW, Edmonton, AB, T5M 3k1

www.nomadroofing.ca

780-686-8386

Prestige Railings & Stairs Ltd. Railing Contractor

2455 Ellwood Drive, Edmonton, AB, T6X 0J6

www.prestigerailings.com

780-448-1700 | 1-800-382-8502

Quantum Kitchen Countertops Ltd. Countertops

3857 Robins Crescent, Edmonton, AB, T5S 0M7

www.quantumkitchen.ca

780 909-9980

Revlyn Demolition & Recycling Ltd Demolition Contractors

11104 201 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2K6

www.revlyn.ca

780-454-8167 | 780-699-7473

Sahara Sandblasting and Painting Ltd. Sandblasting

6031 - 34 Street, Edmonton, AB T6B 2V6

www.saharasandblasting.com

780-466-2187

Sterling Homes (Edmonton) Ltd. Home Builder

3203-93 Street NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T6N 0B2

www.sterlingedmonton.com

780-461-8369

Stone Solutions Inc. Masonry & Exteriors

13712 90A Street, Edmonton, AB, T5E 3P1

www.stonesolutions.ca

780-242-5326

Strata Electrical Contracting Inc. Electrical Contractor

11830 152 St, Unit 1, Edmonton, Alberta, T5V 1E3

www.strataelectrical.com

780-893-3902

TELSCO Secuity Systems Alarm Systems - Commerical

12750 127 Street, Edmonton, AB, T5L 1A5

www.telsco.com

780-424-6971 | 1-888-983-5726

The Gentlemen Plumbers Plumbing Contractor

5355 8th Street NE, Calgary, AB, T2K 5R9

www.thegentlemenplumbers.com

780-426-7704

The Mover Guys Moving Companies

1592 - 5328 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J8

www.moverguys.com

780-469-6644

Touchwood Flooring Ltd. Hardwood Flooring

13303 146 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 4S8

www.touchwoodflooring.com

780-444-3694

Urban Scaffolding Scaffolding

12112 156th Street, Edmonton, AB, T5V 1E6

www.urbanscaffolding.com

780-452-5950

Vacuum Central Inc. Vacuums

15206 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton, AB T5P 3Y5

www.discountvacuums.com

780-484-8656 | 1-866-435-8675

Wolfe Construction Construction - General Contractors

12350 Fort Road NW, Edmonton, AB, T5B 4H5

www.wolfeconstruction.ca

780-477-8000



Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Kelowna, Vancouver, Surrey, Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Hamilton & Niagara Region, Waterloo Region, London, Greater Toronto Area, Barrie, Kingston, Peterborough, Windsor, Montreal, Ottawa, Gatineau, Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Sherbrook, St. John's and Halifax.



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Consumer Choice Award | Le Choix du Consommateur

(888) 892.9273

info@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579310/Northern-Alberta-2020-Consumer-Choice-Award-Winners