Northern Alberta 2020 Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is excited to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in Northern Alberta.
ALBERTA, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third-party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry.
"We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Northern Alberta."
Find the list of Award Winners below:
AUTOMOBILE AND TRANSPORTATION
Crosstown Chrylser Deep Dodge
Automobile Dealer - Chrysler
15520 123 Avenue Edmonton, AB, T5V 1K8
www.crosstownautocentre.com
780-488-4881
G.B. Truck and Diesel
Truck Service & Repair
16808 113 Avenue NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T5M 2X3
www.gbtruck.ca
780-483-8314 | 1-877-GBTRUXS (428-7897)
Gennaro Transport Training
Driving School - Truck
15430 131 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB, T5V 0A1
www.gennaro.ca
780-451-0111
Glenn's Driving School
Driving School - Auto
#307 9006 132 Avenue NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T5E 0Y2
www.glennsdrivingschool.ca
780-478-1777
TrailTire
Automobile Tires
4717 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 4Y1
www.trailtire.com
780-437-4555
West Edmonton Hyundai
Automobile Dealer - Hyundai
10120 - 178 Street, Edmonton AB T5S 1P5
www.westedhyundai.com
780-484-3311 | 1-866-950-3311
BUSINESS SERVICES
ACS Express Inc.
Courier Services
4474 97 Street NW, Edmonton, AB, T6E 5R9
www.acsexpress.ca
780-499-6999
Assiff Law Office
Lawyer - Personal Injury
10612- 124 Street, #300, Edmonton, AB, T5N 1S4
www.assifflaw.com
587-524-3000
Elite Promotional Marketing
Promotional Products
14703 118 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2M7
www.elitepromomarketing.com
780-454-9775
Paladin Security Group Ltd.
Security Services
11634 142 Street, Edmonton, Alberta, T5M 1V4
www.paladinsecurity.com
780-902-5922
Peter B Mason Real Estate Lawyer
Lawyer - Real Estate
213 - 4918 Roper Road, Edmonton, AB, T6B 3T7
www.pbmlaw.ca
780-908-6721
Princeton Executive Suites
Executive Suites
6788 99th Street, Edmonton, Alberta, T6E 5B8
www.princetonsuites.com
780-990-1551
Second Chance CPR & First Aid
First Aid Training
#103, 11710 Kingsway NW, Edmonton, AB T5G 0X5
www.firstaidsafetytraining.ca
780-429-6757
Spectrum Safety Services Inc.
Safety Consultants & Training
#103, 11710 Kingsway NW, Edmonton, AB T5G 0X5
www.firstaidsafetytraining.ca
780-429-6757
EDUCATION
Academy of Learning Career College
College Career & Business
10010-100 Street, Edmonton, AB, T5J 0N3
www.academyoflearning.ab.ca
780-424-1144
High Velocity Equipment Training College
School - Trade
5001 - 53rd Street, Camrose, Alberta, T4V 1Z2
www.heavymetaltraining.com
780-678-6288
J'Adore Dance
School - Dance
5708-111 Street, Edmonton, AB, T6H 3G1
www.jadoredance.ca
780-701-4942
Mobile Tutors Inc.
Tutoring
21848 95A Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB, T5T 3Y6
780-710-5868
www.mobiletutors.ca
EVERYDAY LIFE
Avonlea Commercial & Event Photography
Photographers
16678 114th Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5M 3R8
www.avonleaphotography.com
780-482-4747
Best Buds Flower Co.
Florist
10340 121 Street NW, Edmonton, AB, T5N 1K8
www.bestbuds.ca
780-488-1302 | 1-877-488-1302
Big Al's Aquarium Supercentres
Pet & Aquarium Centre
3511 99 Street NW Edmonton, AB, T6E 6S2
www.bigals.ca
780-435-3474
Buffet Royale Carvery
Restaurants - Buffet
109 - 957 Fir Street, Sherwood Park, AB, T8A 4N6
www.buffetroyale.com
780-464-4446
Dogspaw
Pet Grooming
12215 William Short Road NW, Edmonton, AB, T5B 2B7
www.dogspaw.com
780-471-2275
Independent Jewellers
Jewellery & Repairs/Service
11248-170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1
www.independentjewellers.net
780-484-6342 | 1-800-896-4385
Liv Real Estate
Real Estate Broker
18831 111 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB, T5S 2X4
www.livrealestate.ca
780-486-8655 | 1-888-336-7356
MaidPro Edmonton
Maid House Cleaning Services
101, 18012 105 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB, T5S 2P1
www.maidpro.ca/northedmonton
780-669-4879
Page The Cleaner
Dry Cleaning Services
15342 111 Avenue, Edmonton AB, T5M 4C8
www.pagethecleaner.com
780-444-7243
Park Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral Service
9709 - 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB, T5G 0B2
www.parkmemorial.com
780-426-0050 | 1-877-426-0050
St. Albert Self Storage Ltd.
Self Storage
245 Carnegie Drive, Street Albert, AB, T8N 5A7
www.storage.ab.ca
780-460-1234
Sunwing
Vacation Provider
27 Fasken Drive, Etobicoke, ON, M9W 1K6
www.sunwing.ca
1-877-786-9464
The Canadian Brewhouse
Restaurant - Sports Bar
1112 95 Street, Edmonton, AB, T6X 0A7
www.thecanadianbrewhouse.com
780-469-5126
Tien Lung Taekwon Do Club
Martial Arts
10744 124 Street, Edmonton, AB T5M 0H1
www.tienlung.com
780-669-6666
Twilite Music Services
DJ Entertainment
50 Wolf Cresent, Edmonton, AB, T5T 1E2
www.twilitemusic.ca
780-444-4874
FINANCE & INSURANCE
Benefit Strategies Inc.
Group Benefit Broker
#204, 6908 Roper Road, Edmonton, AB, T6B 3H9
www.benefitstrategiesinc.ca
780-437-5070
Equitus Partners LLP - Chartered Professional Accountants & Advisors
Accountants - Small Business
6836 - 104 Street NW, Edmonton, AB, T6H 2L6
www.equitusllp.com
780-438-4050
MNP Ltd.
Licensed Insolvency Trustees
10235 101 Street NW Suite 1300, Edmonton, AB, T5J 3G1
www.mnpdebt.ca
780-455-1155 | 310-DEBT (3328)
Money Mentors
Credit & Debt Counselling Services
175, 17010 - 103 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 1K7
www.moneymentors.ca
780-423-5265 | 1-888-294-0076
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Delton Denture & Implant Clinic
Denturist
12816 82 Street NW, Edmonton, AB, T5E 2T2
www.deltondenture.ca
780-476-7929
Lasik MD
Laser Vision Correction
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.lasikmd.com
1-866-961-2020
MIC Medical Imaging
Diagnostic Medical Imaging
203, 11010 101St NW, Edmonton, AB, T5H 4B9
www.mic.ca
780-450-1500 | 1-800-355-1755
Momentum Spine & Sport Physiotherapy
Back Specialist
Suite 200, 10534-124 Street, Edmonton, AB, T5N 1S1
www.mssphysio.com
780-454-5432
Nakatsui DermaSurgery Centre
Hair Replacement - Restoration
9670 142 Street NW Suite 200, Edmonton, AB, T5N 4B2
www.drnakatsui.com
780-482-1414
Optimum Wellness Integrated Clinic
Naturopathic Medicine
#201, 9080-25 Avenue SW, Edmonton, AB, T6X 2H4
www.optimumwellncessclinic.ca
780-439-1200
Revolution Cycle
Bicycle Sales & Service
15103 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton, AB, T5P3Y2
www.revolutioncycle.com
780-486-3634
Soho Master Hair Stylists
Hair Salon
11815 40 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T6J 0R8
www.sohohair.ca
780-465-7646
Sphinx Orthodontics
Orthodontist
10150 114 Street NW, Edmonton, AB, T5K 2L2
www.sphinxorthodontics.com
587-988-6684
The Men's Room
Haircuts
336 Mayfield Common, Edmonton, AB, T5P 4B3
www.themensroomhairsalon.com
780-484-6849
HOME & CONSTRUCTION
Acclaimed! Heating, Cooling & Furnace Cleaning
Air Conditioning & Heating Contractor
15341 - 105 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5P 0T6
www.acclaimedfurnace.com
780-413-1655
Alberta Carpet & Furnace Cleaning
Carpet & Furnace Cleaning
11224 142 Street, Edmonton, AB T5M 1T9
www.albertacarpetcleaning.ca | www.albertafurnacecleaning.ca
780-455-2881
Alberta Eavestroughing and Roofing
Eavestroughs
16718 A - 111th Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5M 2S5
www.abeavesandroofs.com
780-477-5400
Appliance Outlet
Home Appliances Sales
14830 119 Avenue NW Edmonton, AB T5L 2P2
www.appliance-outlet.ca
780-484-5098
ARPAC
Forklifts
#1-12632 184 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5V 1T4
www.arpac.ca
780-454-8566 | 1-800-946-8511
Bath Fitter
Bathtub Refinishing/Remodeling
6314 Roper Road, Edmonton, AB, T6B 3P9
www.bathfitter.com
780-419-6436
Davies Property Management
Property Management - Residential
10114 156 Street NW #203, Edmonton, AB T5P 2P9
www.daviesmanagement.com
780-484-2866
DRAW Designs
Home Design
211-236 91 Street SW, Edmonton, AB, T6X 1W8
www.drawdesigns.ca
780-490-0234
Fleetwood Air Equipment
Compressed Air & Compressed Air Treatment
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.fleetair.ca
780-432-1616
HHS Contracting Inc.
Snow Removal Services
Skyview Tower, Suite #69117 Edmonton, Alberta T6V 1G7
www.hhsedmonton.com
1-866-401-7669
J&G Urethanes/Superior Spray Systems
Insulation Contractor
14920 - 114 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB, T5M 4G4
www.jgurethanes.com
780-457-7388 | 780-452-2127
Johnson's Sewing Centre
Sewing Machines
10736 124 Street, Edmonton, AB T5M 0H1
www.johnsonssewing.com
780-452-0002
Jostar Interiors Ltd.
Interior Designers
5538 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4K1
www.jostar.com
780-435-1727
K&J Custom Granite
Marble & Granite Dealer
4912 72 Avenue, Edmonton, AB, T6B 2K2
www.kjgranite.com
780-462-1033
Lifestyle Options Retirement Communities
Senior Care Retirement Residences
1253-91 Steet SW, Edmonton, AB T6X 1E9
www.lifestyleoptions.ca
780-439-1023
Monarch (1953) Carpet One Floor & Home
Carpet & Vinyl Flooring
14240 118 Avenue, Edmonton, AB, T5L 2M5
www.monarchcarpetoneedmonton.com
780-454-0717
Nomad Roofing & Repairs Ltd.
Roofing
11119 Groat Road NW, Edmonton, AB, T5M 3k1
www.nomadroofing.ca
780-686-8386
Prestige Railings & Stairs Ltd.
Railing Contractor
2455 Ellwood Drive, Edmonton, AB, T6X 0J6
www.prestigerailings.com
780-448-1700 | 1-800-382-8502
Quantum Kitchen Countertops Ltd.
Countertops
3857 Robins Crescent, Edmonton, AB, T5S 0M7
www.quantumkitchen.ca
780 909-9980
Revlyn Demolition & Recycling Ltd
Demolition Contractors
11104 201 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2K6
www.revlyn.ca
780-454-8167 | 780-699-7473
Sahara Sandblasting and Painting Ltd.
Sandblasting
6031 - 34 Street, Edmonton, AB T6B 2V6
www.saharasandblasting.com
780-466-2187
Sterling Homes (Edmonton) Ltd.
Home Builder
3203-93 Street NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T6N 0B2
www.sterlingedmonton.com
780-461-8369
Stone Solutions Inc.
Masonry & Exteriors
13712 90A Street, Edmonton, AB, T5E 3P1
www.stonesolutions.ca
780-242-5326
Strata Electrical Contracting Inc.
Electrical Contractor
11830 152 St, Unit 1, Edmonton, Alberta, T5V 1E3
www.strataelectrical.com
780-893-3902
TELSCO Secuity Systems
Alarm Systems - Commerical
12750 127 Street, Edmonton, AB, T5L 1A5
www.telsco.com
780-424-6971 | 1-888-983-5726
The Gentlemen Plumbers
Plumbing Contractor
5355 8th Street NE, Calgary, AB, T2K 5R9
www.thegentlemenplumbers.com
780-426-7704
The Mover Guys
Moving Companies
1592 - 5328 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J8
www.moverguys.com
780-469-6644
Touchwood Flooring Ltd.
Hardwood Flooring
13303 146 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 4S8
www.touchwoodflooring.com
780-444-3694
Urban Scaffolding
Scaffolding
12112 156th Street, Edmonton, AB, T5V 1E6
www.urbanscaffolding.com
780-452-5950
Vacuum Central Inc.
Vacuums
15206 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton, AB T5P 3Y5
www.discountvacuums.com
780-484-8656 | 1-866-435-8675
Wolfe Construction
Construction - General Contractors
12350 Fort Road NW, Edmonton, AB, T5B 4H5
www.wolfeconstruction.ca
780-477-8000
Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.
Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Kelowna, Vancouver, Surrey, Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Hamilton & Niagara Region, Waterloo Region, London, Greater Toronto Area, Barrie, Kingston, Peterborough, Windsor, Montreal, Ottawa, Gatineau, Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Sherbrook, St. John's and Halifax.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Consumer Choice Award | Le Choix du Consommateur
(888) 892.9273
info@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/579310/Northern-Alberta-2020-Consumer-Choice-Award-Winners