Global digital monetization and carrier billing company Centili appointed Zoran Vasiljev, an eminent telco and tech executive, as its Group CEO.

His appointment will be the key to strengthening of company leadership as Centili moves to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the digital monetization industry with new products and market verticals, by leveraging its award-winning platform.

Vasiljev brings in an unparalleled knowledge and legacy in building and running successful digital ventures.

-I am incredibly excited by the opportunity to lead the world-class Centili team. With a strong technology base and an experienced team, Centili is in a unique position to capture new growth opportunities, as more and more world's top digital brands rely on Centili to accelerate their reach and growth. I am looking forward to bringing my experience of scaling up businesses to Centili as it both rapidly grows its established business and as we execute on the ambitious growth plans, Zoran Vasiljev said.

He has more than 20 years' international experience in digital media, telecoms, and management consulting. He spent the last 3 years as CEO of Apigate. Earlier in his career, he led projects in the EU, MENA and APAC, holding top executive and leadership roles with Axiata Digital, StarHub, Arthur D. Little, Value Partners and Peppers Rogers Group.

Zoran has impressive results in international business and strategic management. Over the past several years, we've seen him successfully champion the most pressing issues in digitization and monetization. We are looking forward to great things ahead for Centili under his guidance, energy and passion, as the company moves to capitalize on the opportunities in mobile payments and engagement, said Roberto Kutic on behalf of company owners.

Centili partners with 280+ MNOs and leading global and national merchants to enable micropayments, user identification and mobile engagement. The company counts Badoo, Wargaming, iTaxi and Busuu among its clients. It was recognized as the Tier 1 direct carrier billing vendor in 2018 and 2019.

