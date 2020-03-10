MessageBird Enters $350B Customer Service Market With Launch of Inbox.ai

Zero-Friction Customer Engagement Platform to do away with waiting on hold forever

LONDON, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MessageBird , the cloud communications platform company, has today announced it is on a mission to do away with waiting on hold forever by officially entering the $350B Customer Service market with the launch of Inbox.ai .

Recently named by both Gartner and IDC analysts as a leader in the rapidly growing cloud communications space, with Inbox.ai MessageBird is now taking on an even larger market with the unveiling of the first customer engagement platform that combines the power of automated intelligence with today's most popular messaging channels to deliver the future of omnichannel customer support. Even better, it is available completely free.

Designed to be 'the Slack for external communications, Inbox.ai takes 60 seconds to set up and enables customers to communicate with businesses in real-time, sharing everything from images and video to geolocation across WhatsApp, SMS, Voice, Messenger, Instagram, WeChat, Apple Business Chat, RCS, Line and Telegram. Incoming messages and customer conversations, regardless of channel, are then combined into a single thread for easy ticketing. With the use of automated intelligence, conversation threads are analyzed for keywords, providing rapid insights into customer needs. The platform leverages webhooks to easily integrate into third-party tools and also comes pre-loaded with integrations including Shopify, Slack, Salesforce, Jira, and more.

"As the world becomes more mobile, few of us want to pause our day and wait on hold for a customer support agent. Consumers increasingly want to interact with businesses on their own timelines using the communications channels they prefer," said Robert Vis, MessageBird CEO. "With no developer resources required, businesses can deploy Inbox.ai in less than 60 seconds and get started on the road to more modern customer engagements."

With Inbox.ai, businesses can easily enable a wide variety of communications channels out of the box - there is no need to further task already overburdened development teams and no need to retrain customer experience teams. With Inbox.ai, businesses can now quickly and easily implement an omnichannel strategy. Inbox.ai is built on top of MessageBird Flow Builder , enabling customers to inject data from any source and automate communication flows leveraging AI features including Natural Language Processing for chatbots, sentiment analysis for better customer communications and automated replies to better route incoming inquiries. By adding and maintaining the connections to the world's most popular communication channels, Inbox.ai does the heavy lifting so enterprises can focus on what matters most: delivering an experience that creates happy customers and brand loyalty.

With MessageBird's Inbox.ai, businesses can:

Rapidly deploy a modern, out-of-the-box customer engagement solution that requires no developer resources

Enable a modern communication experience in the contact center - customers can communicate on the channels they prefer - including WhatsApp, SMS, Voice, Messenger, Instagram, WeChat, Apple Business Chat, RCS, Line, and Telegram - on timelines that are convenient for them (no more waiting on hold) and they don't need to explain their needs to multiple agents. All conversations are combined into one thread so support agents are well informed.

Access seven languages right out of the box including English, Spanish, French, German, Dutch, Indonesian and Brazilian Portuguese

Save call center agents time as communications can be automatically routed to the agent best able to handle the customer need.

Use artificial intelligence to better anticipate customer needs, detect sentiment or intent, translate languages, perform topic analysis, and access a list of suggested replies. Drag and drop components to create auto-replies, automated NPS surveys, or rules for message routing.

Be instantly ready to adopt the channels that customers may prefer tomorrow.

Instantly access a rich set of developer API's - including SMS, Voice, and global Numbers among others - from MessageBird's core CPaaS platform for more bespoke integrations.

Access 240+ direct connections across 200+ countries to reach all of your customers.

MessageBird Inbox.ai addresses today's growing consumer preference to communicate with businesses in the same way they do with their friends and family - via the messaging channels of their choice, on their own timelines and with all the context of previous conversations.

To learn more and to get started, visit www.Inbox.ai or watch it in action .

ABOUT MESSAGEBIRD

Founded in 2011, MessageBird is the Amsterdam based cloud communications platform offering a suite of Cloud Communications API's that enable developers and enterprises to communicate with customers in virtually any corner of the planet.

Bootstrapped since its founding, MessageBird closed the largest investment into a European software business with it Series A funding in late 2017 with $60 Million in capital from US-based Accel Ventures and UK-based Atomico.

MessageBird is trusted by more than 20,000 customers, from rapidly-growing disruptors such as Uber and Hello Fresh to innovative enterprises including Lufthansa Airlines and SAP.

The company maintains offices in Amsterdam, San Francisco, Singapore, Bogota, London, Shanghai, Dublin, Hamburg and Sydney.