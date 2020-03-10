FactMR: Rice Protein Market Set for 8% Expansion Between 2019 and 2029; Brown Rice Preferred Source over Milled Rice, Reveals Fact.MR

Food processing industry remains a major contributor to the rice protein market, owing to the demand for taste, and stability characteristics.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / The global rice protein market is set to rise at a healthy CAGR of 8% over 2019 - 2029, as per the projections of a recent research intelligence study by Fact.MR. Businesses in rice protein market are increasingly focusing on the optimization of performance characteristics including low lump formation, flow rate, and better emulsion to gain traction among consumers.

"Investments to set up production facilities in major rice producing countries like India, China, and ASEAN countries are highly beneficial, collaborations with European suppliers and distributors, can greatly aid sales," says the Fact.MR report.

Request PDF Sample of 250+ pages report on the rice protein market-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=520

Rice Protein Market: Key Findings

Rice protein concentrates are gaining traction, with projected 2.5X growth in the industry through 2029.

Rice proteins sourced from brown rice would remain preferred product category, in comparison to milled rice.

Dry rice protein extracts will display rapid growth potential.

Beverage and bases, and breakfast cereal applications will display high demand growth.

Europe will account for major market share, while growing twofold during the forecast period.

Rice Protein Market: Key Driving Factors

The widespread scope of applications for rice protein remains the key growth driver for market.

The introduction of novel products and the rising numbers of new players are increasing growth opportunities.

The rising demand for plant based proteins worldwide, will remain a key growth lever.

Innovations driving functional properties enables label claims such as dairy-free, gluten-free, and allergen free to meet consumer demand.

Explore 232 figures, 96 tables in the study. Request TOC of the report at-

https://www.factmr.com/report/520/rice-protein-market

Rice Protein: Key Market Restraints

Low awareness among consumers is a key factor that is projected to hamper the global rice protein market.

Competition Landscape

The global rice protein market is largely concentrated. Industry leaders are focusing their efforts on product improvements for meeting end user needs including emulsion, flow rate and lump formation, with greater emphasis on development of novel products. The report has also profiled key players in the global rice protein market, which will remain active through 2029, including Kerry Group Plc, Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd., Beneo GmbH, Axiom Foods Inc., and ADIP Inc.

About the Report

This 250+ pages study provides detailed forecast data on the rice protein market. The key categories covered in the report include product type (isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates), source (brown rice and milled rice), extract type (dry extract and liquid extract), application (baking goods & baking mixes, breads, rolls, bagels, muffins, fats & oils, margarine, salad dressings, milk products, flavored milk drinks, milk-based meals, yogurt, processed fruits & fruit juices, fruit juice, fruit nectars, fruit flavored drinks, fruit smoothies, beverages & bases, breakfast cereals, dairy product analogs, grain products & pastas, meat products, and others) and 25+ countries in key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Explore Fact.MR's Detailed Coverage of the Food and Beverages Landscape

Organic Milk Market- The study analyzes the impact of government policies, industry regulations and agricultural finance schemes on the global consumption of organic milk.

Compound Chocolate Market- A detailed analysis on the most profitable markets for compound chocolate, and trends that are likely to affect demand around the world.

Polyphenol Antioxidant Market- The report discusses the interrelations of the polyphenol antioxidant market to the global food and beverage sector and the global economy.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the Food & Beverages sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Fact.MR's latest food and beverages market reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1309/rice-protein-demand

SOURCE: Fact.MR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579924/Rice-Protein-Market-Set-for-8-Expansion-Between-2019-and-2029-Brown-Rice-Preferred-Source-over-Milled-Rice-Reveals-FactMR