Dr. Robert Davis to Launch Scholarship Program

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / Dr. Robert Davis is excited to announce that he will be launching a scholarship program to support college and university students in North America. The Robert Davis Scholarship Program will offer two scholarships of $1,000 each.

Robert Davis has over 25 years of experience contributing to the fields of medical technology, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, and more. Robert Davis is a co-founder of RD Heritage Group, which is an investing company providing resources in fundraising, marketing, and international trade primarily within the private sector.

The Robert Davis Scholarship Program is expected to launch in the coming weeks.

Applicants will be required to submit proof of enrollment in the form of an acceptance letter from their college or university. Applicants will also be required to write and submit a 500-word essay that lists small actions they can perform to make a positive impact on society as a whole.

"With so much change and negativity in the world as of late, it is important that we all take a stand and do what we can to make the world a better place," says Robert Davis.

For more information, please visit: http://www.robertdavisscholarship.com/

About Robert Davis

Robert Davis is a successful entrepreneur and a co-founder of RD Heritage Group, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. He attended the University of Michigan, receiving his Bachelor of Science as the top third in his class. He went on to the University of Miami School of Medicine and internal residency training at the University of Nevada's Las Vegas School of Medicine. After working as an ER and ambulatory care physician, Dr. Robert Davis made a career change into investments and strategic partnerships. He co-founded RD Heritage Group along with John Dean Harper and Jim Carmichael. RD Heritage invests in real estate, healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, energy, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and oil & gas.

