Project background

The company wanted to assess peer group companies, their key suppliers, and sourcing and procurement practices.The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to implement best-in-class sourcing and procurement strategies to cut down costs across the supply chain.

The company wanted to implement best-in-class sourcing and procurement strategies to across the supply chain. Objective 2: They also wanted recommendations on superior approaches to innovation to gain a stronger foothold in the auto parts marketspace.

They also wanted recommendations on superior approaches to innovation to gain a stronger foothold in the auto parts marketspace.

"Auto parts manufacturing companies must conduct industry best practices benchmarking study to devise required skill sets and establish themselves in this market space," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client an auto parts manufacturing firm - developed a scalable, lean, and best-in-class sourcing and procurement strategy. The solution offered helped them to:

Minimize costs across the supply chain.

Eliminate inefficient and unproductive processes across platforms.

Outcome: The blended research methodology followed by SpendEdge to perform industry benchmarking study helped the client to identify the competitor group companies and their key suppliers operating in the market space. This helped the client to better understand their procurement strategies. The insights offered further helped the client to adopt superior approaches towards innovation.

