SpendEdge has been monitoring the global dried fruits and edible nuts market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 20 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Read the 105-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

A variety of dried fruits and edible nuts are being used as key ingredients in a range of confectionery and bakery products owing to the health benefits they offer upon consumption. This is serving as one of the chief spend growth drivers in the dried fruits and edible nuts market. These are also being used as an alternative to sugar in various confectionery products which is contributing to the spend growth in the global dried fruits and edible nuts market.

The Top Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Employee expense will act as a major cost accelerator of suppliers' OPEX in the dried fruits and edible nuts market. Factors such as scarcity of skilled workforce, inflation, and revision of minimum wages will continue to contribute to this expense which, in turn, will compel suppliers to increase the market price. Considering this possibility, this report has listed the top dried fruits and edible nuts suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Olam- According to forecasts, the market price has the possibility to stabilize owing to the demand and supply equilibrium. This is widely credited to suppliers like Olam who exhibit a growing focus on the acreage of dried fruits and nuts to meet the growing demand.

Cargill- Buyers can obtain cost savings and process improvement ideas by leveraging industry knowledge and R&D expertise of suppliers to improve production processes. Cargill offers optimizing services to aid buyers in providing consulting services for improving food and beverage production processes and helps buyers in conserving water, energy, and raw materials.

Blue Diamond- Buyers must determine the existence of production contracts between thissupplier and growers. Such suppliers have the liberty to facilitate buyers with cost savings. Suppliers who are involved in bulk commodities trading have a stronger role in influencing growers on the type, quantity, and area of crops to be grown. They also have strong leverage in deciding the purchase price due to their high market power.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Dried fruits and edible nuts market spend segmentation by region

Dried fruits and edible nuts supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for dried fruits and edible nuts suppliers

Dried fruits and edible nuts suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the dried fruits and edible nuts market

Dried fruits and edible nuts pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the dried fruits and edible nuts market

