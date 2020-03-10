Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 10-March-2020 / 14:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Treasury Shares The Company announces that 7,500 A ordinary shares of 40p each were purchased on 9 March 2020 for holding in Treasury at a gross price of GBP7.40 per share. Following this transaction, the number of A ordinary shares of 40p in issue is 33,619,834 of which 1,254,361 (3.73%) are held in treasury. Enquiries Bethan Flavin Assistant Company Secretary 0208 996 2105 10 March 2020 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 51451 EQS News ID: 993723 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2020 10:19 ET (14:19 GMT)