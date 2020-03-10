LeadsRx and WideOrbit Partnership Gives Advertisers Access to Advertising Campaign Data to Maximize ROAS

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / LeadsRx today further strengthens its unrivaled marketing attribution SaaS platform for marketers by partnering with WideOrbit, a leading provider of advertising management technology for media companies and broadcasters. By combining LeadsRx and WideOrbit's powerful technology offerings, LeadsRx customers will benefit from the automated and accurate delivery of broadcast advertising data, while WideOrbit customers will be able to tap into impartial multi-touch attribution capabilities across multiple advertising channels.

Now, marketers can easily incorporate broadcast advertising into cross-channel attribution models to see how all mediums contribute to customer acquisition. Such models aid marketers in identifying high-valued campaigns and potentially wasted ad-spend in order to optimize spend allocation and maximize Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).

With an API connection to WideOrbit's technology, LeadsRx solves a major problem by making broadcast data easily available without the need for searching, manual uploads, or formatting special files. Necessary spot data can now be made available to advertisers automatically, updated daily. This is critically important because broadcast advertising spot inventory is limited, and there is often a competitive race between advertisers vying for the same target audience.

The LeadsRx and WideOrbit partnership helps advertisers quickly identify the best advertising dayparts, days, and other attributes, giving them a competitive edge in obtaining their preferred spots.

"By partnering with WideOrbit, LeadsRx is disrupting the game for marketers by making broadcast ad campaign data readily and equally accessible to all," said AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx. "LeadsRx gives pioneering marketers instant access to the data they need to develop predictive intelligence to implement effective campaign strategies, rapidly make changes to dial-in campaigns to better target audiences, and use ad dollars more effectively in the future."

Broadcast advertising is a channel that has historically been slow and difficult to optimize. Data insights were often not available at all or were only available after an advertising campaign had concluded - leaving marketers with no opportunity to optimize their advertising campaigns without having to ride out what might be a potentially ineffective campaign. In fact, some broadcasters do not even provide the actual time a spot aired, or if they do, it's buried within a PDF file on the advertiser invoice and requires significant effort to extract.

WideOrbit has a variety of TV and radio advertising solutions and clients, across multiple channels, including WO Traffic, WO Network, WO Digital, WO Streaming, and WO On Demand. This partnership broadens the cross-channel scope of LeadsRx marketing attribution software by easily bringing in data from broadcast sources around the world. In addition, it strengthens LeadsRx capabilities in the area of segmentation analysis, A/B testing of broadcast creatives, return-on-ad-spend analysis, and lift reporting.

"Our partnership with LeadsRx adds an important piece of the puzzle for WideOrbit customers," said Tim Swift, WideOrbit COO and acting VP, Integrations. "In addition to helping improve mid-campaign performance analysis and optimization, the ability to give TV advertising appropriate attribution for driving customer acquisition across channels is potentially game-changing for broadcasters, allowing them to better demonstrate value to advertisers and drive new demand."

Integrating WideOrbit's technology with LeadsRx marketing attribution allows WideOrbit customers the ability to perform marketing attribution, a way to connect the dots between advertising campaigns and business outcomes like customer acquisition. By making this information available to marketers, campaigns can be analyzed on a daily basis, as opposed to after the campaign has run its course, improving speed, efficiency and pace of iteration for WideOrbit clients. The impartial insights derived from the marketing data help advertisers to be more effective at delegating resources toward marketing channels that provide the highest ROAS.

About LeadsRx

A fast innovator and a marketer's choice for 3,500-plus global and local brands, LeadsRx is an unrivaled multi-touch attribution SaaS platform. Powered by a unique Universal Conversion Tracking Pixel™,

LeadsRx provides an impartial view of customer journeys, giving each advertising touchpoint proper weight and credit including broadcast media. Founded by marketers, LeadsRx enables companies of any size to elevate marketing performance in a framework that is easily understood delivering sustainable return on ad spend (ROAS). To learn more about how LeadsRx can support you in marketing transformation visit LeadsRx.com. Connect with LeadsRx on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About WideOrbit

WideOrbit is the technology platform for media companies to connect audiences and ads, everywhere. Our mission is to simplify media buying and selling by focusing on innovation, customer delight, and value creation for both sides of media transactions. Starting with our core traffic management solution, WideOrbit centralizes digital and linear advertising operations and streamlines workflows for radio, cable, and television companies.

WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide. Customers include NBCUniversal, Tribune Media, Entercom Communications, Hearst, Univision, Nexstar, Gray Television, TEGNA, AMC Networks, and many other top media companies around the world.

For more information

