Kajabi Names Industry Veteran as New Chief Marketing Officer

Ex-Buzzfeed, Nike, Paramount, and Activision Marketing Leader Orlando Baeza joins Kajabi as CMO to continue serving more business owners around the world.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / Kajabi, a leading all-in-one online business platform, announced that Orlando Baeza has joined its leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. With a proven track record of global marketing success and brand growth, Baeza is the perfect candidate to steer Kajabi through this next phase of growth.

Kajabi customers have generated more than $1 billion in sales delivering educational experiences to more than 41 million students worldwide. Now, with Baeza bringing his decades of proven brand growth success, Kajabi is poised to empower even more people to achieve their business dreams.

This announcement comes after months of searching for the right candidate who would give Kajabi a unique edge in the SaaS space.

"We weren't searching for someone steeped in B2B SaaS software marketing, or someone who was a pro at digital direct response marketing," says Kajabi Co-Founder and CEO Kenny Rueter. "We wanted to find someone with real chops at story-centric marketing to real everyday people."

With Baeza's experience driving growth for global brands including Buzzfeed, Paramount Pictures, Nike, Activision, and others, he was a standout candidate who could bring the goods Kajabi needed.

"We wanted to set the bar really high," says Rueter. "The perfect candidate would bring a wealth of experience building, leading, mentoring, and scaling a marketing team, but also have experience with product-led and brand-forward marketing, and of course be a perfect cultural fit with our organization," Rueter says.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to join the incredible team at Kajabi. They have impacted and changed so many people's lives with their incredible product and I have every intention to continue to tell those user's success stories," says Baeza. "I'm excited to bring a fresh pair of eyes to the brand and go deeper with storytelling around our product and community."

Baeza's duties include leading marketing strategy and execution, including growth, product marketing and creative, creating a vibrant community for Kajabi users, and defining the brand marketing direction as Kajabi continues to release new product features and improvements.

This announcement follows several notable milestones in Kajabi's growth during the past year, including:

Spectrum Equity's minority growth investment in Kajabi, a strong signal that the company's all-in-one approach is on a solid path.

The Kajabi Mobile App, a ready-made mobile app for both iOS and Android, free with every Kajabi account, eliminating the need for business owners to integrate a white label app service, and allowing them to create better customer engagement with ease.

Kajabi Pages, a completely overhauled page builder experience, made to be more powerful and less complicated than other solutions on the market, with a built-in library of popular page types, page sections, elements, transition animations and themes.

Kajabi Email, an updated and enhanced version of Kajabi's email service provider platform, featuring an intuitive visual builder and tight integrations into marketing, CRM, and other tools on the platform.

With several additional product feature expansions and launches planned for 2020 and beyond, Kajabi is poised to leverage Baeza's talents to bring its all-in-one business platform to more serious entrepreneurs, experts, and influencers around the world.

About Kajabi: Founded in Irvine, California, in 2010, Kajabi is an all-in-one platform for entrepreneurs, experts, and influencers to build, market, and sell educational content. With Kajabi's growing array of strong web design tools, users have a single ecosystem in which they can publish, market, and sell webinars, articles, online courses, and other digital products. Tens of thousands of entrepreneurs rely on Kajabi to build and manage their online businesses, and the company has helped these stakeholders generate over $1 billion in sales from 41 million customers to date.

