The "instant Coffee Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the instant coffee market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of instant coffee from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the instant coffee market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of instant coffee, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest instant coffee producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of instant coffee producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of instant coffee producers on the basis of data from instant coffee manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of instant coffee in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Instant coffee market

1.1. Instant coffee consumption in Russia

Instant coffee consumption, physical terms

Instant coffee consumption, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of instant coffee

Instant coffee structure by source of supply

1.2. Instant coffee production

Dynamics and volumes of instant coffee production

Instant coffee production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian instant coffee market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Instant coffee production seasonality

1.3. Instant coffee import

Instant coffee import, physical terms

Instant coffee import by countries, import structure

Instant coffee import by regions, import structure

Instant coffee import by company

Instant coffee import seasonality

Instant coffee import, value terms

Instant coffee import by countries, import structure

Instant coffee import by regions, import structure

Instant coffee import by company

Import prices

1.4. Instant coffee export

Instant coffee export, physical terms

Instant coffee export by countries, export structure

Instant coffee export by regions, export structure

Instant coffee export by company

Instant coffee exports seasonality

Instant coffee export, value terms

Instant coffee export by countries, export structure

Instant coffee export by regions, export structure

Instant coffee export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of instant coffee market

1.5. Prices for instant coffee in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on instant coffee market

1.6. Instant coffee sales

Instant coffee sales, physical terms

Instant coffee sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Instant coffee market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in instant coffee market in Russia

Forecast of instant coffee consumption in Russia

Forecast of instant coffee production in Russia

Forecast of instant coffee export in Russia

Forecast of instant coffee import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in instant coffee market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian instant coffee

4. Instant coffee producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9unn1

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005731/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900