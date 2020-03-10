The "instant Coffee Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the instant coffee market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of instant coffee from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the instant coffee market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of instant coffee, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest instant coffee producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of instant coffee producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of instant coffee producers on the basis of data from instant coffee manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of instant coffee in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Instant coffee market
1.1. Instant coffee consumption in Russia
- Instant coffee consumption, physical terms
- Instant coffee consumption, value terms
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of instant coffee
- Instant coffee structure by source of supply
1.2. Instant coffee production
- Dynamics and volumes of instant coffee production
- Instant coffee production by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian instant coffee market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Instant coffee production seasonality
1.3. Instant coffee import
- Instant coffee import, physical terms
- Instant coffee import by countries, import structure
- Instant coffee import by regions, import structure
- Instant coffee import by company
- Instant coffee import seasonality
- Instant coffee import, value terms
- Instant coffee import by countries, import structure
- Instant coffee import by regions, import structure
- Instant coffee import by company
- Import prices
1.4. Instant coffee export
- Instant coffee export, physical terms
- Instant coffee export by countries, export structure
- Instant coffee export by regions, export structure
- Instant coffee export by company
- Instant coffee exports seasonality
- Instant coffee export, value terms
- Instant coffee export by countries, export structure
- Instant coffee export by regions, export structure
- Instant coffee export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of instant coffee market
1.5. Prices for instant coffee in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on instant coffee market
1.6. Instant coffee sales
- Instant coffee sales, physical terms
- Instant coffee sales, value terms
2. Forecast of Instant coffee market in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in instant coffee market in Russia
- Forecast of instant coffee consumption in Russia
- Forecast of instant coffee production in Russia
- Forecast of instant coffee export in Russia
- Forecast of instant coffee import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in instant coffee market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian instant coffee
4. Instant coffee producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9unn1
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005731/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900