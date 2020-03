Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2020) - CVR Medical Corp. (TSXV: CVM) (OTCQB: CRRVF) ("CVR Medical" or the "Company" or "we") a Canadian listed and US based healthcare company in the medical device sector announces the resignation of Dr. Dallas Hack as interim CEO/CFO and Director of CVR Medical Corp. Dr. Hack is unable to continue as a Director secondary to time constraints on his consulting business as well as family obligations. The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the addition of Trish Perzyk-Howell to the Board. Trish Howell brings significant expertise with her background in start-up Medical Device Companies. Candidates for CFO are being interviewed and a search for a CEO will continue.

Trish Howell is currently Vice President of Operations at ZipLine Medical (now part of Stryker). Ms. Howell has nearly 30 years' experience leading Operations functions in multiple industries. Previously, Trish served as Vice President of Operations at Pulmonx where she led Manufacturing, Quality and Supply Chain for the company's diagnostic device and therapeutic implant products for Interventional Pulmonology. Prior to Pulmonx she served as Vice President of Materials Management at ArthroCare Corporation, scaling the global logistics infrastructure and launching a greenfield manufacturing facility in Costa Rica. From 1988 to 2003, Trish spent 15 years in the automotive industry, predominantly with Ford Motor Company in roles of increasing responsibility in Product Development, Process Engineering, and Supply Chain. She holds a BS in a Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA in Finance from the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

The Board of Directors also wants to make it clear that significant progress has been achieved towards a restructuring of the Company to move forward.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its disruptive, proprietary Carotid Stenotic Scan device (the "CSS"). The CSS is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology. The CSS is a patented device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR Medical's shares are listed on the OTCQB under the symbol "CRRVF". The Company has applied for reinstatement of trading on the TSX-V, and were previously listed for trading under the symbol traded under the symbol "CVM". Additional information regarding the Company can be found in our recent filings with the SEDAR as well as the information maintained on our website at www.cvrmed.com.

