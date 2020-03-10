Bright Pattern Brings Omnichannel Quality Management to EMEA Enterprises with the Recent Release of Omni QM

Bright Pattern to showcase its omnichannel contact center platform with embedded AI-powered omnichannel quality management solution at Call and Contact Centre Expo

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , the most powerful AI-powered cloud contact center for innovative companies, today announced its sponsorship of the Call and Contact Centre Expo which will take place at ExCel London (ExCel Exhibition Centre) on March 18th and 19th, 2020. With Bright Pattern's recent launch of Omni QM, the first ever AI-powered, fully embedded quality management solution that automatically monitors 100% of interactions regardless of channel, Ted Hunting, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Bright Pattern will be demonstrating the product and leading the speaking session "Creating and Measuring Omnichannel Customer Journeys".

The Omnichannel Customer Experience session will take place at the conference on Wednesday, March 18th, at 11:00 a.m. The session will include information from a Bright Pattern sponsored survey and ebook, 10 Keys to Effortless and Personal Omnichannel Customer Experience .

Bright Pattern will be exhibiting at booth #1670 and providing free demonstrations of our award-winning omnichannel cloud contact center platform and Omni QM. If you would like to see an in-booth demonstration, email marketing@brightpattern.com .

Bright Pattern's Omni QM provides unique functionality for today's digital world including:

Omnichannel quality management to monitor every interaction on every channel

"Micro-level" quality monitoring for the scoring and grading of individual interactions

"Macro-level" quality management to monitor by channel, journey type, and customer segment

AI-powered quality management for automatically identifying key interactions to "act in-the-moment"

Automatically detect and route interactions to quality managers for scoring and training



Automatically detect and route poor interactions to retention specialists to resolve customer issues in-the-moment

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified yet robust Ai-powered omnichannel platform offering traditional channels, emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, bots, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, cloud-first architecture, and the ability for business users to make modifications without needing professional services. Bright Pattern has the highest ROI and best time to deploy of all CCaaS vendors per customer reviews on G2 Crowd and was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan in their annual buyers guide, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered contact center for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users-without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice , text, chat , email , video , messengers , and bots . Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel via embedded AI omnichannel quality management capability. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and today are delivering architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

