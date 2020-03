Custom Protection Services Inc.: Custom Protection Retains Top-Tier Accounting Firm for Audit, Form 10 Filing, and 'Fully Reporting Issuer' Status

CONROE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / Custom Protection Services Inc. (OTC PINK:CSPS) ("Custom Protection", "CSPS", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the tailored security and protection services marketplace, is pleased to announce that the Company has retained the services of Buckley Dodds LLC ("Buckley Dodds"), a top-tier accounting firm located in Vancouver, to perform an audit of the Company's 2018 and 2019 year-end financial reports in preparation for the filing of Form 10 and the attainment of 'Fully Reporting Issuer' status with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

"This Company sits on the verge of some remarkable catalysts set to roll out over coming weeks and months," remarked George Rutherford, President of Custom Protection. "But, in order to ensure that process translates into the delivery of powerful value to our shareholders, we have a responsibility to build that growth on a foundation of rock solid transparency and credibility each step of the way. We want our shareholders to know that we take that responsibility very seriously, and we feel confident that Buckley Dodds will be an excellent partner in facilitating that process."

Buckley Dodds (buckleydodds.com) has been in the public accounting profession for over 30 years. Over that time, the firm has earned a reputation for excellence through its work with a diverse range of high-profile clients. The Company is confident that the auditing process will be conducted swiftly, thoroughly, and with the utmost care and professionalism.

Once the audit is complete, the Company will immediately move to file Form 10 with the SEC to achieve "Fully Reporting Issuer' status.

About Custom Protection Services Inc.

Custom Protection Services Inc. is a Delaware incorporated company with head offices in Conroe, Texas. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of security and protection services which can be tailored to meet specific needs and situations. Services offered include personal protection, risk analysis, crisis response, guidance & strategic planning, maritime protection, travel security, legal investigation and POA security programs. Client contracts range from hourly to yearly depending on the type of service being provided. The Company can fulfill any client contract by utilizing a network of specialized consultants. Management has 100+ combined years of experience conducting security and protection operations.

Company Contact Information:

Tel: 936-703-5855

Email: info@customprotectionservices.com

Website: https://www.customprotectioninvestor.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/customprotectioninvestor

Twitter: https://twitter.com/customproteci1

