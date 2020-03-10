Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green" or the "Company") (Paris:ALHGR), a pioneer in low-carbon cement, announces the publication of its Life Cycle Inventories (LCI) in the INIES database, the reference national database on environmental and health characteristics for the construction sector.

The LCI published by Hoffmann Green summarize all incoming and outgoing flows of raw materials and energy resources used to manufacture its H-UKR and H-EVA cements to allow an assessment of the environmental impacts. They will serve as input data for the software that carries out the life cycle analysis1 of a construction product, often comprising several materials.

As a reminder, H-UKR is a cement based on alkali-activated blast furnace slag, which addresses the precast concrete, ready-mix concrete and cement bag markets.

H-EVA cement is formulated thanks to ettringite technology in alkaline environment, which addresses the mortar, coatings and road binders and ready-mixed concrete markets.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, state: "The publication of the LCI of our cements in the reference national environmental and health database is a first in France and is part of our determined ambition to decarbonize the construction sector and be fully transparent vis-à-vis all our stakeholders. It also illustrates our commitment in the face of the climate change emergency and the need to reconcile cement and the environment.

To see the LCI of Hoffmann cements, click here:

https://www.base-inies.fr/iniesV4/dist/consultation.html

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement.

Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker.

Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to www.ciments-hoffmann.com

1 The life cycle analysis is an environmental assessment method that makes it possible to quantify the impacts of a product throughout its life cycle, from extracting raw materials to end life processing, manufacture, distribution and use.

