Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C017 ISIN: FR0010907956 Ticker-Symbol: CXT 
Frankfurt
09.03.20
16:23 Uhr
16,540 Euro
-0,960
-5,49 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARMAT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARMAT 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,940
17,240
17:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARMAT
CARMAT Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARMAT16,540-5,49 %