FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 10 March 2020 FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company") issued 31,003 new ordinary shares of 25p each, pursuant to its placing programme, at a price of 778.50 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue. In addition, the Company sold a total of 68,997 ordinary shares of 25p each from treasury, also at a price of 778.50 pence per share. The price in both cases equates to a premium to the cum income net asset value per share at the time of the transactions of 0.7%, such premium including a placing commission of 0.2%.

Following this issue and sale, the Company has the ability to issue a further 8,993,338 ordinary shares under its block listing facility of 13 November 2019.

As a result of this issue and sale, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 208,432,715 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 208,432,715. The Company has no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 208,432,715 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 0203 170 8732