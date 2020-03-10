U.S. Immigration Fund Announces I-829 Approval for its West 57th Project in Manhattan

JUPITER, Florida, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF) is pleased to announce that United States Citizenship Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued an I-829 approval for its EB-5 project, West 57th.

Form I-829 is the permanent Green Card application, and once approved, conditions are removed from the investors' two-year conditional Green Cards and permanent residency is granted qualifying them to apply for U.S. citizenship.

"We are pleased to receive an I-829 approval for our West 57th EB-5 project," said Nicholas A. Mastroianni, III, President of U.S. Immigration Fund. He continued, "this I-829 approval provides our investors with another example of USIF's track record. Congratulations to each of our investors involved in the West 57th EB-5 project. We work diligently with potential investors to ensure we are effectively choosing projects that align with investment goals, and we are excited that these investors are successfully completing their finals steps on their EB-5 journey to US Citizenship."

Even with extended wait lists for certain countries, which are typical of the most popular immigration programs, FY2019 saw more I-829 petitions filed than any other prior year. The United States continues to consistently be a top choice for immigrant investors and the EB-5 program permits qualified immigrant investors who invest $900,000 in a rural or high unemployment area to receive US permanent residency for themselves as well as spouses and unmarried children under the age of 21.

West 57th's unique design has made a strong and impactful presence along the Hudson River in Manhattan. West 57th is comprised of a 41-story mixed use tower with over 700 luxury apartments in addition to 44,857 square feet of retail space, 78,428 square feet of lobby space and amenities and 285 below-grade parking spaces.