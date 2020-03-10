Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFJM ISIN: CH0314029270 Ticker-Symbol: 1W8 
Lang & Schwarz
10.03.20
21:31 Uhr
1,143 Euro
+0,005
+0,44 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,115
1,170
21:32
2,215
2,215
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WISEKEY
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD1,143+0,44 %