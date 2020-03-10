Robert Beebe: Fundmerica Announces Reissuing of Line of Credit

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / Fundmerica is proud to announce that their line of credit service is being reissued. With monthly rates as low as 4.9%, a line of credit will help you to bridge short-term cash flow problems within your business. A business line of credit is a continuous loan that provides access to a fixed amount of capital, which can be used whenever you need a temporary influx of money.

Fundmerica's line of credit options only require you to pay based on the amount of money you use. There no maintenance fees, and there are no account closure fees. The only thing you are paying for is however much money you wish to spend from your credit. Your line of credit will continually be refilled as you make repay your currently outstanding credit, meaning that you will never be wanting for cash when times are rough for your business.

Fundmerica's line of credit allows a business to access up to $250,000. The minimum requirements are 600+ FICO, being in business for a minimum of 3 years and producing annual revenue of greater than $250,000. Additionally, you can qualify for business funding regardless of your own personal credit score.

"We are extremely happy to be able to provide our line of credit services to our clients again," says Josh LeVias of Fundmerica. "We know that many of our clients only need an influx of cash at sporadic times and our line of credit services are the perfect option for those individuals."

Fundmerica provides quick, customized plans that work for your business so that you can continue with your work with the peace of mind knowing that you are not short on funds.

For more information about Fundmerica's line of credit services or to apply, visit: https://www.fundmerica-loans.com/. It only takes 15 minutes to apply and you will hear back within 24 hours.

About Fundmerica

Fundmerica was created with the goal of helping small business owners live the American Dream and find success. Fundmerica provides access to capital to entrepreneurs and small business owners either through loans or lines of credit. Fundmerica is committed to providing dedicated and personalized financial solutions that are specifically tailored to your business's needs.

Contact:

Josh LeVias

Phone: (888) 490-3126

Email: info@fundmerica-loans.com

SOURCE: Robert Beebe

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579993/Fundmerica-Announces-Reissuing-of-Line-of-Credit