Huobi Launches New App for Commission-Free Crypto Trading

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Group today announced the launch of Huobi Lite, a secure mobile application that lets anyone trade major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Available on iOS and Android, Huobi Lite provides users of all levels a seamless and intuitive way to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies at the best available prices -- without trading fees or commissions.

Based on the secure, high-performance framework that powers the Huobi Global digital asset exchange, Huobi Lite gives users a simplified trading experience that makes it incredibly easy to trade cryptocurrencies with fiat currencies like the United States Dollar (USD), Vietnamese Dong (VND), Malaysian Ringgit (MYR), Hong Kong Dollar (HKD), and Chinese Yuan (RMB) via various payment methods, including credit cards.

Huobi Lite enables commission-free trading, including crypto-to-crypto swaps with zero fees, and provides users with access to competitive market prices. The app currently supports BTC, ETH, USDT, HT, EOS, BCH, XRP, LTC, and HUSD, with more to be added in the future.

Huobi Lite also expedites the new user onboarding process, eliminating lengthy KYC requirements to create a frictionless user experience that allows users to get their first Bitcoin in less than five minutes. In addition to enabling cryptocurrency transactions, the Huobi Lite app serves as a primary portal for users to store, track, and manage their portfolios.

"Huobi Lite gives users a simpler way to trade crypto without sacrificing the trust, performance, and security they've come to expect from other Huobi products," said Ciara Sun, VP of Global Business at Huobi. "The current process of buying and selling cryptocurrencies can be unnecessarily complex for the average person, so we're distilling the experience down to a few easy steps. By reducing the barrier to entry and catering to both beginners and veteran traders, we're vying for mainstream adoption across the globe, especially in underserved markets like Southeast Asia."

Huobi Lite is committed to providing users with the highest level of security backed by the same underlying technology that has safeguarded the Huobi Global platform throughout its six years in operations. 24/7 security monitoring, access to global market liquidity, and a dedicated 20,000 BTC security reserve fund provide Huobi users with unparalleled security for their assets.



About Huobi Group

Consisting of numerous upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is a leading global blockchain company. Established by Leon Li in 2013, the company's Huobi Global exchange accumulative turnover exceeds US $3 trillion. Huobi proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 170+ countries.

For more information, visit www.huobi.com

Contact:

Betty Xu

+86-188-1065-4852

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1122039/Huobi_Lite.jpg